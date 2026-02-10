Roasted Squash, Kale & White Bean Soup Is A Balanced Meal In A Bowl
Another favorite go-to for a hearty meal that won't leave you wanting a nap afterward. Beans are great. Beans in any shape or form. Creamy and comforting, they provide such a brilliant platform for flavors.
This is a lovely weekend lunch that can come together fairly quickly. All the elements can be prepped ahead and then just finished when you need it, gently reheating the beans and adding in the already roasted squash and the greens to wilt.
Roasted squash, kale & white bean stew
Serves 6
Ingredients
- 800-g (1-lb, 12-oz) squash or pumpkin, onion, crown prince, acorn, butternut all work fine
- 6 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 onions, sliced
- 2 celery sticks, sliced
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 garlic cloves, sliced
- 1 liter (1¾ pints) vegetable stock
- 2 x 660-g (1-lb, 7½-oz) jars of white beans: canellini, haricot, butter bean all work well; or 3 x 400-g (14-oz) tins or 350-g (12-oz) dried beans soaked in water and cooked until tender
- 300-g (10½-oz) cavolo nero (lacinato kale) roughly chopped and tough stalks removed
- sea salt flakes
- good extra-virgin olive oil, to serve
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F), Gas Mark 6.
- Halve the squash, scoop out the seeds, and remove the stalk. Cut roughly into 4–5-cm (1½–2-in) chunks. Toss with 3 tablespoons of oil, place on a baking tray, and roast for 25–35 minutes until soft and caramelized.
- Meanwhile, in a medium pan, heat the remaining oil over a medium heat and add the onions and celery with a pinch of salt. Cook for 5 minutes, then add the bay leaves and garlic and cook for a further 10 minutes until completely soft. Add the stock to the pan and bring to a simmer. Add the beans with their liquor, along with the cavolo nero, and bring to a bubble. Cook for 5–7 minutes until the cavolo nero is just starting to wilt.
- Serve in bowls with a drizzle of good oil. Some grated hard cheese wouldn't be out of place and chunks of crusty bread to mop up any juices.
Protein check
Nutrition information per serving: 410 calories, 25 grams protein, 42 grams carbohydrates, 22 grams fat
Please note: Nutritional info is an estimate and may vary depending on ingredients used. Use it as a general guide, not a guarantee.
Reprinted with permission from More Daily Veg by Joe Woodhouse, copyright © 2023. Photographs by Joe Woodhouse. Published by Kyle Books, an imprint of Octopus Publishing House.