This Small Change To The Mediterranean Diet Was Linked To 14% Less Pancreatic Fat
You might think about body fat in terms of what you can see or measure, like your waistline.
But fat can also build up inside organs, including the pancreas, which produces insulin to help regulate blood sugar. Too much fat in and around this organ has been linked to insulin resistance and a higher risk of type 2 diabetes.
So, could your food choices influence how much fat collects there?
In a new analysis1, researchers compared three eating plans to find out. One took the Mediterranean diet a step further, adding two plant-based ingredients to the mix.
About the analysis
The analysis used data from an 18-month randomized trial involving 294 adults with excess belly fat or unhealthy blood fat levels. Participants followed one of three eating plans:
- Healthy dietary guidelines: General recommendations for a balanced diet.
- Mediterranean diet: A Mediterranean-style eating plan that included 28 grams of walnuts daily.
- Green-Mediterranean diet: The same plan, plus green tea and mankai (an aquatic plat), which are both rich in polyphenols.
Researchers used MRI scans at the beginning and end of the trial to measure pancreatic fat, pancreas size, and visceral fat (the deep belly fat surrounding internal organs).
Around 88% of participants were men, with an average age of 51.
This was an exploratory analysis, meaning researchers examined an additional question rather than testing a prediction they had set out to investigate from the start.
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One Mediterranean diet was linked to a bigger drop in pancreatic fat
Pancreatic fat decreased across all three groups, but the amount varied considerably. The Green-Mediterranean group saw the largest reduction, with pancreatic fat dropping by about 14%.
By comparison, the traditional Mediterranean group saw a 6.7% reduction, while the healthy-guidelines group saw a much smaller 0.8% decrease.
The researchers also accounted for changes in participants' weight and visceral fat. The Green-Mediterranean diet still had an advantage, suggesting its association with lower pancreatic fat wasn't explained by weight loss alone.
Participants who lost more pancreatic fat also tended to have smaller waistlines, lower BMI, less insulin resistance, and greater overall weight loss. Meanwhile, pancreas size remained largely unchanged across all three groups.
Why fat stored in the pancreas matters
The pancreas plays a major role in blood sugar regulation. It does this mainly by releasing insulin. When fat accumulates in and around the organ, it may interfere with how well the body manages blood sugar.
Higher pancreatic fat has been associated with insulin resistance, poorer blood sugar control, and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome. It also tends to occur alongside higher levels of visceral fat.
Weight loss is currently considered one of the most effective ways to reduce pancreatic fat.
However, earlier research suggests that certain dietary components, including polyphenols, fiber, and unsaturated fats, may offer additional benefits.
That brings us back to the Green-Mediterranean diet. Green tea and mankai both provide polyphenols, which may help explain why this group saw a larger reduction.
However, the researchers didn't establish that these compounds were directly responsible for the results. Because this was an exploratory analysis, more research is needed to understand the connection.
How to bring more Green-Mediterranean foods into your diet
You don't need to follow the exact trial protocol to borrow a few ideas from this eating plan. Consider these simple additions:
- Make green tea part of your routine: It's a source of polyphenols and one of the two additions that distinguished the Green-Mediterranean group.
- Add walnuts to your day: Both Mediterranean groups in the trial ate them daily.
- Build meals around a Mediterranean-style pattern: Both Mediterranean groups saw bigger drops in pancreatic fat than the healthy-guidelines group.
Keep in mind that the analysis doesn't prove this approach will reduce pancreatic fat in everyone.
Most participants were men with excess belly fat, so further research is needed to see whether the findings apply more broadly.
The takeaway
The Mediterranean diet already has plenty going for it, but adding green tea and mankai may offer another metabolic benefit.
This early research gives us a reason to keep exploring how plant-rich foods support health beyond what we see on the scale.