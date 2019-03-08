This Beauty Swap Is All About Protecting Earth's Biodiversity 

Luckily for us, a good number of beauty brands that make our everyday essentials are actively committing to larger-scale efforts to help reverse damage to our climate and biodiversity, making it easy for us to take part in the solutions.

It's almost too easy when you think about it: One Burt's Bees Lip Balm, for instance, is sold every second. But besides the fact that the tube itself is totally recyclable (and the company has been carbon-neutral certified since 2016), you can feel good about stashing the all-natural balm in your bag, in your office drawer, in your nightstand, and so on. Acting on the brand's pillar of protecting biodiversity, Burt's Bees recently partnered with the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation to support a huge conservation effort that will map 6,000 species of bees as part of the Half-Earth Project. Doing so will help scientists understand where we should prioritize land care and stewardship so that the bees can continue to thrive.

"Mapping the known species of bees is the first step in their conservation—and ultimately the conservation of much of the flowering plant life and plant-dependent species worldwide," stated E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation president and CEO Paula Ehrlich in a news release. "Burt's Bees' commitment to the mapping of the bees is a critical step toward our goal of conserving the most vital half of the Earth's natural resources for the sake of the planet as a whole."

Another swap worth considering? Look for products that help protect marine life in our oceans, which is essentially a landfill for 8 million tons of plastic each year, affecting nearly 700 species from plankton to whales. Most of this plastic waste won't break down for centuries, so it's floating in our oceans, deteriorating into microplastics that poison marine life and disrupting ecosystems. (Some studies have found that close to 75 percent of fish in certain ecosystems have microplastics in their stomachs.)

Thankfully, more and more brands are supporting the health of our seas not just by donating a percentage of profits to conservational and cleanup projects but also by creating their products (or its packaging) from plastic pulled from the oceans. These efforts aren't simple, but every swap supporting them is a vote with your money to keep it all going.

So whether your beauty essential is a beeswax lip balm, a shampoo in a bottle made from recycled ocean plastic, or serum from a company whose profits help aid reforestation projects, it's never been easier to move toward products that are designed to benefit not just us but our planet and Mother Nature, too. And something as simple as rethinking self-care as Earth-care is the sweet spot of tiny tweaks that support big solutions.