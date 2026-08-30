This Rare Family Trait May Give You A Head Start On Healthy Aging
If you've ever wondered what your parents' health might mean for your own future, you're already thinking about one of the more useful pieces of your health history.
Researchers have long studied families with unusually long lifespans, especially people whose parents live to 100 or older.
In a recent study, researchers looked at whether the children of centenarians also tend to stay healthier as they age, and new research1 suggests the answer is more nuanced than a simple yes.
The idea is pretty simple: If exceptional longevity runs in families, does the next generation inherit more than the potential to live longer?
About the study
The researchers analyzed data from three long-running studies, LonGenity, the New England Centenarian Study, and UK Biobank.
Together, the cohorts included 4,030 participants, including 2,319 people who had at least one parent live to 100 and a control group whose parents had shorter lifespans.
Participants were followed over time, and researchers looked at when they developed four common age-related conditions, cardiovascular disease, cancer, hypertension, and stroke, as well as when they died.
Centenarians are useful to longevity researchers because they often develop major age-related diseases later than other people, or avoid some of them altogether.
Looking at their children gives researchers another way to study what might support a longer healthspan, meaning more years spent in relatively good health.
People with centenarian parents had lower health risks
The children of centenarians had a 42% lower risk of death, 33% lower risk of cardiovascular disease, and 32% lower risk of hypertension compared with the control group.
Some conditions also appeared later. Death was delayed by about three years, while hypertension was delayed by about five years.
Not every result held up equally well.
Because the researchers tested several conditions at once, they applied a statistical correction to reduce the odds of a chance finding.
Only the hypertension results cleared that stricter bar.
The death and cardiovascular findings fell just short of it, and the three-year delay in death held in one version of the analysis but not the other.
The pattern also varied by condition. Having a centenarian parent was not significantly associated with cancer risk, and the lower stroke risk was only seen consistently in two of the three cohorts. And since the study followed people over time rather than testing an intervention, it describes a pattern rather than a cause.
Why longevity may run in families
Having a parent who reaches 100 doesn't mean you inherited a guaranteed longevity gene.
Certain genetic traits may influence how the body handles aging and age-related disease. Family habits matter too, since parents shape everything from eating patterns and physical activity to smoking.
The advantages did hold up when researchers accounted for lifestyle, though how much they could account for varied by cohort.
LonGenity and UK Biobank adjusted for smoking, socioeconomic status, alcohol use, exercise, and diet, while the New England Centenarian Study was adjusted for smoking alone.
Diet data in LonGenity covered only 14% of participants and was left out of the survival analysis.
This study wasn't designed to separate genes from environment, and the researchers name that as the next step, along with identifying the biological mechanisms behind the protection.
Their findings add to previous work on exceptional longevity, which appears to cluster within families.
What you can do with your family history
You can't choose your parents, but you can use your family history as useful context for your own health.
- Keep moving: Regular physical activity supports cardiovascular health, and even modest step counts can make a difference.
- Build a nutrient-dense diet: Vegetables, fiber, healthy fats, and adequate protein can support heart and metabolic health, and certain foods may lower blood pressure.
- Don't smoke: Avoiding tobacco remains one of the clearest ways to protect long-term health.
- Know your family history: Sharing relevant information with your doctor can help inform your personal risk assessment.
The takeaway
People with centenarian parents had lower risks of death, cardiovascular disease, and hypertension, and some health problems developed later.
Your family history may offer clues about healthy aging, but it doesn't write the rest of your story for you.