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This Popular Eating Habit May Be Linked To Crohn’s Disease Risk
If you have a sensitive stomach, you’ve probably wondered whether something on your plate is making things worse. Could it be the fizzy drink you reach for every afternoon, the takeout you order on busy nights, or the spicy meal you love?
For people with Crohn’s disease, a chronic condition that causes inflammation in the digestive tract, the relationship between food and symptoms can be complicated.
A recent study1 explored how everyday eating habits differed between people with Crohn’s and those without it, offering clues about diet and disease risk.
About the study
Researchers compared 219 adults with Crohn’s disease with 395 adults without the condition, all living in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Participants reported how often they ate foods such as fast food, carbonated soft drinks, spicy dishes, and fruit.
The researchers wanted to identify eating habits associated with Crohn’s disease. Because they collected information about existing diagnoses and past diets, the study could identify associations but not establish cause and effect.
People with Crohn’s reported different eating habits
People with Crohn’s were more likely to report frequently eating fast food, drinking carbonated soft drinks, and eating spicy foods than people without the condition.
They also reported eating fruit more often, which complicates the findings. Fruit is generally considered part of a healthy diet, so this result doesn’t fit a simple good-food-versus-bad-food narrative.
Researchers also found that people who ate less fast food, drank fewer carbonated soft drinks, and ate spicy foods less frequently tended to have lower odds of having Crohn’s, regardless of how often they ate fruit.
This suggests researchers need to look at overall eating patterns rather than assuming one food tells the whole story. Importantly, the study doesn’t prove that any of these foods caused Crohn’s disease.
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Why the fruit finding needs a closer look
Could fruit increase Crohn’s disease risk?
This study can’t answer that. Crohn’s symptoms, including abdominal pain and diarrhea, can influence what people choose to eat.
Some participants may have changed their diets in response to early symptoms, even before receiving a diagnosis. That could help explain the fruit finding, although researchers couldn’t confirm it.
Participants also had to recall their eating habits, which isn’t always reliable. People who already know they have a digestive condition may report their diets differently.
Finally, because the study involved adults in one city, its findings may not apply to people with different diets and lifestyles elsewhere.
What this means for your everyday diet
You don’t need to ban fast food, fizzy drinks, or spicy meals based on one study. The research doesn’t show that avoiding these foods will prevent Crohn’s disease.
A varied diet rich in nutrient-dense foods is a sensible starting point for general health, but people with Crohn’s may need to adjust their diets based on symptoms, disease activity, and nutritional needs.
- Track your symptoms: If certain foods seem to trigger discomfort, note what you eat and how you feel afterward. Discuss recurring patterns with your care team.
- Avoid unnecessary restrictions: Cutting out entire food groups can make it harder to get enough nutrients. A gastroenterologist or registered dietitian familiar with inflammatory bowel disease can help you find an approach that suits your needs.
The takeaway
Fast food, fizzy drinks, and spicy foods were more commonly reported by people with Crohn’s in this study, but that doesn’t mean they caused the condition.
For now, focus on an eating pattern that supports your health rather than treating individual foods as the enemy.