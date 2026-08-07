This Overlooked Mineral May Be Just As Protective For Muscle As Protein
Protein gets the spotlight when it comes to muscle health and aging, and for good reason. But a growing body of evidence suggests the picture is more complicated than hitting a daily protein target.
The association held up even after accounting for protein intake, diet quality, and a range of other lifestyle factors.
About the study
Magnesium is involved in hundreds of bodily processes, including muscle contraction and energy production, but whether eating more of it actually protects against age-related muscle loss has been less clear.
Researchers set out to answer that question using data from 3,830 Korean adults aged 50 and older, drawn from a nationally representative health survey.
They looked at two things: how much magnesium people were eating, and how closely their diet matched a "magnesium-rich" eating pattern built around whole grains, leafy greens, seaweeds, nuts, legumes, seeds, soymilk, and coffee.
They then compared those patterns against rates of sarcopenia.
People who ate more magnesium had significantly lower odds of muscle loss
After adjusting for a wide range of factors, people in the highest quartile of magnesium intake had about half the odds of sarcopenia compared to those in the lowest quartile. The same pattern held for the magnesium-rich diet score.
The study also looked at inflammation as a potential mechanism. A marker of chronic low-grade inflammation called C-reactive protein appeared to partially explain the association, accounting for about 7% of the link between magnesium intake and muscle mass.
For the diet score, inflammation accounted for roughly 18% of the link with muscle mass and about 9% of the link with handgrip strength.
Most of the association, though, appears to work through other pathways. This was a cross-sectional study, meaning dietary patterns and muscle outcomes were measured at the same point in time, so the direction of the relationship can't be confirmed.
The study population was also Korean adults, so findings may not apply broadly. That said, the consistency of results across both magnesium intake and the diet score adds weight to the association.
Why magnesium keeps getting overlooked
Magnesium is involved in a few things that matter directly to muscle health. It helps the body produce energy, supports muscle contraction, and dials down chronic inflammation. All three of those are relevant to how muscle holds up as you age.
And yet, if you look at the current clinical guidelines for sarcopenia prevention, magnesium doesn't come up. The focus is almost entirely on protein and vitamin D. Part of that may simply be because the research in this area has been limited, until recently.
What makes this study's findings stand out is that when researchers accounted for magnesium intake, the associations for protein and vitamin D with sarcopenia became only marginal.
That's not a direct comparison, and it doesn't mean protein doesn't matter. But it does raise the question of whether magnesium deserves a seat at the table alongside it.
There's also a practical side to this: magnesium comes mostly from plant foods (leafy greens, beans, whole grains, nuts) that a lot of people aren't eating in meaningful amounts.
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How to eat more magnesium-rich foods
The study's magnesium-rich diet score was built around specific food groups, which gives a useful blueprint for what to add to your plate:
- Leafy greens and seaweeds: spinach, kale, Swiss chard.
- Nuts, legumes, and seeds: almonds, cashews, black beans, lentils, edamame.
- Whole grains: brown rice, oats, quinoa, whole wheat bread.
- Soymilk: a notable source in the study's scoring system.
- Coffee: yes, it contributes to magnesium intake, though it's not a primary source.
The key point from the research is that it's the dietary pattern, not a single food, that appears to matter most.
The takeaway
Resistance training and protein remain the foundation for maintaining muscle as you age, but this research suggests that foundation may need a third pillar.
If your plate is already built around protein, it's worth asking whether it also includes the leafy greens, beans, nuts, and whole grains that deliver magnesium alongside it.