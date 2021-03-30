I Tried It: This One Product Is Transforming The Way I Sleep

As a health enthusiast and busy human (aren't we all?), I'm constantly juggling an overcommitted combination of wellness routines, deadlines, and social life. If I'm being honest, I like my life busy—but that's a fine line to walk when you know the crippling effects of stress. So I'm always looking for the best ways to keep stress at bay, especially when my work is done for the day and sleep is around the corner.
If I've learned anything in my years of chasing a less-stress lifestyle, it's that most of us underestimate or nix the ritual of winding down. And I get why. After a day of back-to-back meetings and errands (aka adulthood), the easiest thing is to kick back for an evening sponsored by Hulu and takeout. The thing is, that doesn't do much for a day's worth of accumulated stress, or most importantly: sleep.
And a good night's sleep is No. 1 in terms of feeling like our best selves every day. I know as well as anyone that sleep isn't a matter of snapping fingers and counting sheep. It IS a matter of getting serious about our wind-down ritual for the sake of stress and sleep. So I'm here to share what's worked for me—including the game-changing CBD product from beam that's become staple in my pre-bed routine.
We're all worthy of a wind-down ritual.
For many years, the amount of energy and intention that I put on work and busyness far outweighed the attention I put on rest and relaxation. That imbalance was a recipe for stress, and I'm not alone here... One-third of Americans are living with extreme stress, according to the American Psychological Association. But through focusing on rest in the form of a wind-down routine and better sleep, I've truly been able to step out of that statistic. No matter how chaotic our lives are, we're all worthy of slowing down to find some peace and calm.
Shop this story
dream powder
This warm blend is a healthy take on hot chocolate, helping your body and mind wind down for the night.
Create a ritual to release the day's stress.
Research has confirmed what our intuition seems to already know: Stress disrupts sleep. Hitting the pillow with a head full of worried thoughts isn't conducive to slumber. I like to think of it this way. Every morning, our mind is like an empty swimming pool. By the end of the day, that swimming pool is full (if not overflowing) with thoughts—about 6,000 of them, the latest research by Nature Communications suggests.
To empty the pool, so to speak, I made journaling and meditation a part of my evening routine. Both are exercises that help clear my mind of thoughts and anchor me into the need of the present moment—which, at the end of the day, is rest. The fewer thoughts I have crowding my mind before bed, the easier it is to fall asleep.
Wind down with the help of CBD.
It's basically impossible for me to relax if I don't have a hot beverage in hand. And my nightly drink of choice is the beam dream powder. First, because it's what dreams are made of: melatonin, magnesium, resihi, L-theanine, and beam nano CBD. But also (and mostly) because it tastes like a healthy hot chocolate. A scoop of Dream mixed in warm oat milk, sprinkled with cinnamon, has become the nonnegotiable part of my wind-down ritual.
And that surprised me because I had my doubts about CBD. I don't struggle with insomnia, so I figured beam's nano CBD might only soften the edges. I didn't think it would take my sleep to new depths. After just a few nights, I could feel the effects of less-interrupted and sound sleep. I've had notably more energy, and it only gets better every day as my nights of solid shut-eye add up.
Create bedtime boundaries.
Bedtime boundaries help us stay devoted to our rituals. It wasn't easy to get used to, but I set a boundary to ditch screens an hour before bedtime and read a novel or poetry instead (mug of dream in hand). When the need for rest is high, I even put my phone on airplane mode, just to make sure the only waves in my room are the delta waves of my REM cycle. Bedtime boundaries can also mean asking cohabitants to keep it down or not to tempt you to stay up too late (good luck!).
A good wind-down ritual is easy to love.
For a long time, I was lawless when it came to those after-work hours. I let my exhaustion and stress guide me toward quick-fix dopamine-hitters like Instagram or too many peanut butter cups. My brain might have felt bursts of relief, but those practices falter fast. A solid p.m. ritual has helped me optimize precious evening hours and sleep so that I can actually restore before a new day begins. And when it tastes like a cup of beam's dream, it's an easy ritual to fall in love with.
*20% off dream powder, plus a free mug and frother with a monthly subscription!