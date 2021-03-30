I Tried It: This One Product Is Transforming The Way I Sleep

As a health enthusiast and busy human (aren't we all?), I'm constantly juggling an overcommitted combination of wellness routines, deadlines, and social life. If I'm being honest, I like my life busy—but that's a fine line to walk when you know the crippling effects of stress. So I'm always looking for the best ways to keep stress at bay, especially when my work is done for the day and sleep is around the corner.

If I've learned anything in my years of chasing a less-stress lifestyle, it's that most of us underestimate or nix the ritual of winding down. And I get why. After a day of back-to-back meetings and errands (aka adulthood), the easiest thing is to kick back for an evening sponsored by Hulu and takeout. The thing is, that doesn't do much for a day's worth of accumulated stress, or most importantly: sleep.

And a good night's sleep is No. 1 in terms of feeling like our best selves every day. I know as well as anyone that sleep isn't a matter of snapping fingers and counting sheep. It IS a matter of getting serious about our wind-down ritual for the sake of stress and sleep. So I'm here to share what's worked for me—including the game-changing CBD product from beam that's become staple in my pre-bed routine.