This One Mental Shift May Help The Body Regulate Inflammation
When something hurts, it feels pretty natural to distract yourself from it. You put on a podcast during a tough workout, scroll your phone while waiting for a headache to pass, or find something else to focus on until the discomfort becomes easier to ignore.
And in some ways, distraction works. Shifting your attention away from an uncomfortable sensation can change how intensely you perceive it.
But our brains aren't simply passive observers of what's happening in the body. They're constantly receiving information from our organs, tissues, and nervous system and using those signals to help regulate what happens next. It's part of a process called interoception, or our ability to sense and interpret what's happening inside the body.
Now, new research1 suggests that where we direct our attention could potentially influence more than our perception of a physical sensation. It may change the body's physiological response to it, too.
How attention changed the immune response
In a new Nature Human Behaviour study, researchers conducted three experiments in 57 healthy adults using a small, temporary area of skin inflammation as their model.
Participants experienced the same inflammatory stimulus under different conditions. In one, they were asked to direct their attention toward sensations coming from the affected area, noticing what they could feel there. In another, they focused their attention externally as a form of distraction.
This within-person design gave researchers the opportunity to compare how the same person's body responded to the same immune challenge depending on where their attention was directed.
The researchers also wanted to understand how attention might influence inflammation. In a separate condition, they used the local anesthetic lidocaine to reduce sensory information traveling from the inflamed area while participants continued focusing their attention internally. They also measured heart rate variability, or HRV, which can offer clues about parasympathetic nervous system activity.
Internal attention reduced inflammation
When participants directed their attention toward the inflamed area, their inflammatory responses were about 1.5 times smaller than when they distracted themselves. The effect was remarkably consistent, showing up in roughly 90% of participants across two independent groups.
There was also a difference in how the inflammation unfolded. With internal attention, the response returned toward baseline more quickly. And importantly, participants weren't simply feeling less inflammation. In fact, paying attention enhanced their perception of the sensations while the measurable inflammatory response itself was better regulated.
That’s where the mind-body connection gets especially interesting.
Researchers found evidence that two pathways may be involved. Sensory signals traveling from the affected tissue appeared to help the inflammatory response resolve, while a separate top-down pathway from the brain seemed to play a role even when those sensory signals were reduced with lidocaine. Internal attention was also associated with higher HRV, which the researchers say is consistent with greater parasympathetic vagal activity.
The idea is that paying closer attention to what's happening in the body may give the brain more precise information to work with, potentially allowing it to better coordinate the physiological response. The exact neural and immune pathways still need to be worked out, but the findings challenge the idea that attention simply changes our subjective experience of a symptom.
What this could mean for mindfulness & interoception
If you've ever done a body scan meditation, breathwork practice, or yoga class that asked you to notice sensations without immediately reacting to them, you've practiced some form of interoceptive attention.
This study doesn't show that meditation can treat chronic inflammation. Researchers studied a short-lived, localized inflammatory response in healthy adults, not autoimmune disease, infection, or chronic inflammatory conditions. They also point out that less inflammation isn't automatically better, since inflammation is an essential part of immune defense and healing.
What it does offer is an intriguing biological explanation for why practices centered around body awareness are worth studying. Rather than always trying to tune out an uncomfortable sensation, there may be contexts where calmly noticing it gives the brain useful information about what's happening in the body.
The takeaway
We tend to think of mindfulness as something that changes how we feel about stress, discomfort, or pain. This research suggests the conversation may eventually become much bigger than that. Paying attention to your body isn't necessarily passive. Your body may actually be listening back.