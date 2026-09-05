Before Your Next Walk, Consider Leaving Your Headphones At Home
If you've ever gone for a walk to clear your head, you've probably put more thought into where you're going than what you'll hear once you get there.
Maybe you seek out a shaded trail instead of a busy sidewalk. Maybe you head to your favorite park because it feels quieter than the rest of the city. But while we often think about nature as something we see, researchers are beginning to show that what we hear may matter just as much.
A new experimental study1 found that pairing a green space with birdsong produced the greatest improvements in mood, stress, and feelings of mental restoration, outperforming every other combination of sights and sounds they tested.
Does birdsong change how we experience nature?
To tease apart the effects of what we see versus what we hear, researchers recruited 106 college students for a clever two-by-two experiment.
Participants sat for 10 minutes in one of two locations: either a restored forest trail on North Carolina State University's campus or a nearby urban setting dominated by pavement and buildings. Everyone wore noise-canceling headphones, but instead of blocking sound completely, the headphones played one of two soundtracks: birdsong or traffic noise. Because both the location and soundtrack were randomized, researchers could isolate the effects of each one independently.
Before and after the experience, participants completed questionnaires measuring stress, positive and negative emotions, and something called perceived restorativeness, or how refreshed and mentally restored they felt afterward.
The power of birdsong & green space
The combination of a restored forest and birdsong came out on top across every measure.
Participants in that group reported the lowest stress, the biggest boost in positive emotions, fewer negative emotions, and the strongest feelings of being mentally refreshed. On the opposite end of the spectrum, participants sitting in the urban setting while listening to traffic experienced the least favorable outcomes. The groups that mixed natural scenery with traffic noise or urban scenery with birdsong fell somewhere in between.
One of the most interesting parts of the study is that birdsong wasn't just a pleasant background detail. It appeared to add to the psychological benefits of being in nature.
That's consistent with previous research showing that natural sounds can reduce stress, quiet rumination, and help restore attention after mentally demanding tasks. This study strengthens that evidence by showing that sound itself contributes to the experience, rather than simply tagging along with a beautiful landscape.
How to make your next nature walk more restorative
This doesn't mean you need to find the most remote forest every time you want to decompress.
In fact, one encouraging takeaway from the study is that the restored forest wasn't an untouched wilderness. It was a relatively small restored natural area within an urban campus, suggesting that neighborhood parks and local green spaces can still provide meaningful benefits.
It also offers a gentle reminder to occasionally leave the podcast or playlist for another time.
If your goal is to come home feeling calmer or mentally recharged, consider letting the environment provide the soundtrack instead. Pay attention to birds, rustling leaves, flowing water, or even the quiet moments between sounds. Those sensory cues may be doing more than creating a pleasant atmosphere. They could be helping your brain shift into a more restorative state.
The takeaway
Most of us think of a nature walk as a visual experience. We notice the trees, the flowers, or the view at the top of the trail. This study suggests we might be overlooking half the experience.
The next time you head outside for a mental reset, resist the urge to immediately press play. You may discover that the most restorative soundtrack isn't the one in your headphones. It's the one that's been there all along.