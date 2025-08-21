Ever Heard Of 'Nature Rising'? Here's Why You Should Be Doing It
When that afternoon mental fog hits, most of us instinctively reach for our phones, convinced a quick scroll will somehow refresh our minds. But what if the secret to sharper focus, better mood, and even improved cardiovascular health isn't found in your device, but right outside your window?
On the mindbodygreen podcast, Marc Berman, Ph.D., a leading environmental neuroscientist and founder of the Environmental Neuroscience Laboratory at the University of Chicago, revealed a powerful concept called "nature rising," the intentional integration of natural elements into our everyday environments.
His fascinating research demonstrates that even modest exposure to nature can boost cognitive performance by a remarkable 20% and deliver health benefits equivalent to significant income increases or being years younger.
The science of bringing nature into your life
Berman's research challenges a fundamental misconception many of us hold: that nature is merely a luxury for the wealthy or an occasional weekend indulgence. "A lot of Americans and people in general just think of nature or trees as an amenity, but not a necessity," Berman explains.
The concept of "nature rising" refers to strategically bringing more natural elements into our daily environments. This isn't just about aesthetic preference; it's about how our brains fundamentally process natural versus urban environments.
How nature impacts your health
Berman's research identifies two types of attention: directed attention (which we use for focused work and depletes throughout the day) and involuntary attention (automatically captured by stimuli around us).
Natural environments engage what scientists call "soft fascination." They gently capture our involuntary attention through elements like rustling leaves or rippling water without demanding the intense focus required in urban settings. This allows our directed attention system to rest and recharge, explaining why a 20-minute nature walk can significantly boost mental performance when your focus has faded.
Perhaps most remarkably, one of Berman's studies found that adding just one average-sized tree per city block improved residents' self-reported health perception by 1%, equivalent to the improvement you'd get from moving to a neighborhood with a $10,000 higher median income or being seven years younger.
Even more impressive, the same modest increase in trees correlated with a 1% reduction in cardiometabolic disorders like stroke, diabetes, and heart disease.
Simple ways to practice nature rising daily
You don't need to live near a forest or beach to benefit from nature rising. Here are evidence-based strategies to incorporate more nature into your daily routine:
- Aim for the "minimum effective dose" of 20 minutes of nature exposure daily (or about two hours weekly). Research confirms that even brief nature walks significantly improve focus and working memory1 compared to indoor movement.
- Take strategic nature breaks when your focus naturally wanes. Instead of reaching for your phone when concentration falters, consider it a signal that your brain needs nature.
- Bring nature indoors with plants, nature photographs, or nature sounds. While not as powerful as the real thing, Berman explains that even looking at nature pictures for 10 minutes can provide cognitive benefits. This is particularly valuable for those with limited outdoor access.
- Don't wait for perfect weather. Berman's research revealed that participants who walked in freezing January temperatures showed the same cognitive improvements as those who walked in pleasant June conditions. Grab an umbrella or bundle up; your brain benefits regardless.
- Be mindful of your window views at home and work. If possible, position your desk to face natural elements rather than urban landscapes or walls. The visual connection to nature provides ongoing benefits throughout your day.
The takeaway
Nature rising isn't just a trend; it's a necessary shift in how we design our environments and structure our days. By intentionally incorporating natural elements into our homes, workplaces, and daily routines, we're not merely creating more pleasant spaces but actively supporting our cognitive function, emotional well-being, and physical health.