This One Breakfast Change May Counter A Common Diabetes Risk Factor
You eat breakfast, go about your morning, and your blood sugar does its thing.
Most people don't give it much thought. But what you put on your plate may matter more than you'd expect, especially if you carry a gene variant that a lot of people have and most don't know about.
New research1 found that eating a higher-protein breakfast led to a steadier blood sugar response after eating, and for people with a specific genetic variant tied to type 2 diabetes risk, the effect was particularly notable.
About the study
The researchers wanted to find out whether your genes influence how your blood sugar responds to different types of breakfast.
They focused on a gene called MTNR1B, which helps your body respond to melatonin, the hormone that regulates your sleep-wake cycle. A common variant of this gene has been linked to higher morning blood sugar and a greater risk of type 2 diabetes.
To test this, 54 adults ate two breakfasts on separate mornings: a carb-heavy porridge and a higher-protein variant of the same meal.
After each breakfast, they wore a continuous glucose monitor (a small sensor that tracks blood sugar throughout the day) for two hours.
Because everyone ate both meals, the researchers could compare how each person's blood sugar changed after each breakfast. They also tested participants to see which variant of the MTNR1B gene they carried.
Protein at breakfast blunted blood sugar spikes across the board
Everyone had smaller blood sugar spikes after the higher-protein breakfast than after the carb-heavy one, regardless of which variant of the gene they carried.
People who inherited the higher-risk MTNR1B variant from both parents started the day with higher fasting blood sugar and had the biggest spike after the carb-heavy breakfast. After the higher-protein breakfast, those differences disappeared.
In other words, adding more protein to breakfast helped keep blood sugar steadier for everyone and seemed to offset the extra risk linked to this gene variant.
Why your genes and your morning melatonin are connected
The connection comes down to timing. Melatonin levels don't drop off the moment you wake up; they can stay elevated well into the morning hours.
For people carrying the higher-risk variant of MTNR1B, that lingering melatonin appears to interfere with how the body secretes insulin in response to food, making it harder to keep blood sugar steady after eating.
Earlier research had already shown this pattern at night: when melatonin is high in the evening, risk carriers tend to have a worse blood sugar response to a meal.
What this means for your breakfast plate
Most people don't know their MTNR1B status, and you don't need genetic testing to apply this.
Protein at breakfast meant steadier blood sugar across all participants. The study was conducted in a relatively young, healthy group, so the results may not translate directly to older adults or people with existing metabolic conditions.
If your usual morning is toast, cereal, or a pastry, the fix is simple: add a quality protein source. Eggs, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, or smoked salmon are easy go-tos; a protein-forward smoothie works too. The goal isn't to cut carbs. Pairing them with protein slows how quickly blood sugar rises after eating.
- Lead with protein: Aim to include a quality source at breakfast (eggs, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, smoked salmon, or a protein shake) rather than relying on a mostly carbohydrate-based meal. A structured breakfast formula can help if you're not sure where to start.
- Pair, don't eliminate: You don't need to cut carbs. Pairing them with protein helps moderate how quickly blood sugar rises after eating.
- Think beyond breakfast: Certain foods are also associated with more balanced blood sugar levels throughout the day, making this a useful lens for other meals too.
The takeaway
A protein-enriched breakfast blunted post-meal blood sugar spikes for all participants in this study, and for those carrying a common genetic risk variant, it erased the genotype difference entirely. Adding protein to your morning meal is a well-supported, practical shift worth making.