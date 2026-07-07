Think About These Foods If You're Focused On Body Composition
Diet quality and body weight have a more complicated relationship than most people realize.
A new meta-analysis1 looked at whether an inflammatory diet is linked to body weight in adults and found interesting connections.
Diets high in ultra-processed foods, refined carbohydrates, and red meat tend to be pro-inflammatory; diets built around vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and healthy fats tend to be anti-inflammatory.
The research found that people eating the most pro-inflammatory diets had significantly higher odds of being overweight or obese.
About the study
Researchers pooled data from 22 studies (19 that captured a snapshot in time and three that followed people over several years) to see how inflammatory foods impacted weight. To measure this, they used a tool called the Dietary Inflammatory Index (DII), which scores an overall diet based on how inflammatory or anti-inflammatory it tends to be.
The DII was developed by analyzing 45 dietary components, including specific nutrients, food groups, and plant compounds, and how each one relates to inflammation markers in the body.
Pro-inflammatory eating was consistently linked to higher body weight
Across the 19 snapshot studies, researchers found a small but consistent link between higher DII scores (more pro-inflammatory eating) and higher body weight, though results varied across studies.
The longer-term picture was more telling. The meta-analysis reviewed three cohort studies, all of which pointed in the same direction:
- In one study, people with the most pro-inflammatory diets had a 32% higher risk of developing overweight or obesity compared to those with the most anti-inflammatory diets.
- In a second study, each one-unit increase in DII score was associated with a meaningful rise in BMI over time.
- A third study showed a similar trend, though its results did not reach statistical significance.
Taken together, the three cohort studies consistently linked higher dietary inflammation to higher body weight over time.
Why inflammation & weight are connected
Obesity and inflammation have a complicated relationship, and it runs in both directions. Carrying excess weight can promote inflammation in the body, but research also suggests that inflammation may contribute to weight gain in the first place; it is less a one-way street and more a cycle that can be hard to break.
When inflammation sticks around over time, it can start to interfere with how the body regulates metabolism. This may involve changes in gut bacteria, shifts in how cells respond to insulin, and other downstream effects that make it harder for the body to maintain a healthy weight.
The exact mechanisms are still being studied, but the association between dietary inflammation and body weight appears consistent across a wide range of populations.
Simple ways to shift toward a more anti-inflammatory diet
Two small shifts can move your diet in a meaningful direction:
- Add fiber-rich whole foods first. Beans, leafy greens, berries, and whole grains are among the most anti-inflammatory foods you can eat. The easiest way to work them in is to add before you subtract; rather than focusing on what to cut, try adding one of these foods to a meal you are already eating. A handful of spinach in your morning eggs, a cup of berries with your afternoon snack, or a side of lentils with dinner all move your diet in the right direction.
- Swap ultra-processed for minimally processed when you can. Ultra-processed foods (packaged snacks, fast food, sugary drinks, processed deli meats) are among the biggest drivers of a pro-inflammatory diet. Swapping a bag of chips for a handful of nuts, or a sugary drink for sparkling water with fruit, are the kinds of sustainable shifts that add up over time.
The takeaway
Across 22 studies and multiple populations, eating patterns that score higher on the inflammatory scale were consistently linked to higher body weight. Whole foods, fiber, and fewer ultra-processed ingredients remain among the most evidence-backed tools for long-term weight support.