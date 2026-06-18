The Real Reason Some People Eat Fewer Ultra-Processed Foods Has Nothing To Do With Willpower
When it comes to eating fewer ultra-processed foods, most of the conversation centers on motivation: knowing better, wanting better, choosing better.
But new research1 points to something more concrete.
Researchers found that people with stronger culinary competency, meaning practical skills like reading food labels, planning meals, and modifying recipes, consistently ate fewer ultra-processed foods (UPFs) regardless of income, education, or health status.
It may not be willpower that separates people who eat well from those who don't. It may be kitchen know-how.
About the study
Culinary competency has been studied as a behavioral factor linked to healthier eating, but less is known about how it plays out in people managing chronic conditions.
This study looked at 592 Spanish adults (287 with type 1 diabetes and 305 healthy controls).
Researchers measured culinary competency using an 18-item questionnaire, then used a statistical method to sort participants into two groups based on their scores: "Culinary Experts" (72.3% of participants) and those with "Moderate Competency" (27.7%).
They then examined how each group's cooking skills related to their UPF intake, while accounting for factors like income, education, and health status.
Culinary experts consistently ate fewer ultra-processed foods
Culinary Experts showed significantly lower UPF intake across the board, and that held true regardless of income level or whether participants had a chronic health condition.
Even after accounting for sociodemographic factors, cooking competency was independently linked to lower consumption of convenience and pre-prepared foods.
It's worth pausing on what "culinary competency" actually measures, because it goes well beyond knowing how to cook a meal. The questionnaire assessed a range of practical skills, including:
- Label reading: Understanding ingredient lists and nutrition panels to make informed food choices.
- Recipe modification: Adapting recipes to make them healthier or more practical.
- Meal planning: Organizing meals in advance to reduce reliance on convenience foods.
- Cooking confidence: Feeling capable and comfortable in the kitchen.
Together, these skills reflect what researchers call "food literacy," the ability to translate good intentions into actual food choices. It's not just about technique; it's about having the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions every day.
The type 1 diabetes finding
One of the more interesting findings: people with type 1 diabetes scored higher in culinary competency than healthy controls, particularly in skills like label reading and recipe modification.
Managing blood sugar requires constant attention to what's in food (carbohydrate content, ingredient quality, how different foods affect glucose levels). For people with type 1 diabetes, food literacy isn't optional; it's a daily necessity. And that necessity appears to translate into stronger cooking skills overall.
In the type 1 diabetes group, higher culinary competency was specifically linked to eating fewer convenience and pre-prepared foods.
For healthy controls, stronger cooking skills were mainly associated with using fewer unhealthy sauces and heavy cooking methods. The difference suggests that motivation shapes how culinary skills show up in real eating habits.
Meal planning: the skill most people are missing
Across both groups, weekly meal planning was the lowest-rated skill, but it's alsoone of the most practical ways to reduce UPF intake.
When meals aren't planned, the default often becomes whatever is fastest and most accessible, which in today's food environment usually means ultra-processed options.
Culinary competency isn't just about what happens at the stove. Planning ahead, knowing what's in the pantry, and having a loose structure for the week all reduce the friction that leads to convenience food reliance.
How to start building your culinary competency
The researchers point to emerging "culinary medicine" programs as evidence that cooking education can work as a genuine health intervention, and that culinary competency was linked to healthier eating regardless of income or education level.
These programs teach practical kitchen skills in healthcare settings and are gaining traction as a way to support chronic disease management.
Based on the skills the study identified as most protective, here's where to focus:
- Meal planning: Even a rough weekly plan (knowing what you'll eat for three or four dinners) reduces the decision fatigue that leads to ultra-processed defaults. This was the lowest-rated skill in the study, which makes it the highest-impact place to begin.
- Label reading: Spend a few minutes comparing ingredient lists on products you already buy. Look for added sugars, refined oils, and long lists of additives. Over time, this becomes second nature.
- Recipe modification: Working with recipes you already use is a good place to start. A simple swap, a lighter sauce, an extra vegetable—these small adjustments build the practical flexibility the study identified as protective.
- Beyond the stove: Culinary competency is as much about knowledge and planning as it is about cooking technique. Developing a working relationship with food, understanding what's in it and how to make it work for your life, is where the real shift happens.
The takeaway
Eating fewer ultra-processed foods may be less about resisting temptation and more about building practical skills that make better choices feel natural.
Culinary competency held up as a protective factor across income levels, education levels, and health status in this recent study, suggesting these skills are accessible to almost anyone willing to build them. Willpower fades. Food literacy compounds.