This New Shampoo & Conditioner Line Is Changing The Game In Clean Hair Care

Frankly, I didn't know it was possible to access this level of luxury at such an attainable price, but this brand is no joke. At first shampoo, I was immediately overcome by the delicious smell that filled the shower. All of the California Naturals products possess the warm and soulful scent of bergamot and dreamwood, transforming the bathroom into a lavish hair salon. If you're a fan of Byredo's Gypsy Water or Aesop's Reverence Hand Wash, you are in for a (much more affordable) treat.

The Daily Shampoo foams up generously in the hair, so you can tell you're getting a nice, deep clean. A little goes a long way—but at this price point, you do you. The Daily Conditioner, on the other hand, is thick and nourishing, providing a much-needed dose of hydration. I also highly recommend soaping up with their cleansing Body Wash while you let the conditioner do its work. Not only is it creamy and hydrating, but it also dupes as an all-day perfume.

The true test, though, was the finished product—and it did not disappoint. Post-shower, my wet hair felt supremely clean and moisturized. Once dry, it was even better: thick, smooth, and bouncy. For the cherry on top, I finished with the Body Moisturizer, which went on like butter. Absolute perfection.