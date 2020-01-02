This MD Lost 100 Pounds: Here's How She Keeps It Off

We know that an optimal eating plan looks different for everyone, and Diulus believes that finding what works for you specifically is key to maintaining weight loss. Sometimes we can become caught up in what works for other people, when your body might respond in a completely different way.

Diulus explains, "Some people do amazingly well on a low-fat, plant-based diet, and some people do great on a carnivore diet. It's about figuring out what works best with your body and how you feel the best." Diulus is partial to a plant-based keto diet, as she feels that this eating plan works best for her blood sugar levels. However, she realizes that there's a spectrum when it comes to diets, and people can tweak a traditional or plant-based keto diet to a way that fits their specific body's needs.

Aside from diet, Diulus mentions that exercise plans are also incredibly personal. Sometimes people find that working out intensely and eating more calories leads to better weight management, while others feel that an intense workout wreaks havoc on their appetite.

"For me, oftentimes, the more I move, it slows down my metabolism," she says. "It becomes paradoxical, and I'll start to need to eat fewer calories as I get into that overtraining."

As with diet, it's all about experimenting and finding what works for your own body and needs, according to Diulus.