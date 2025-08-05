This Longevity-Boosting Habit Gets More Impactful With Age
Who said aging has to mean slowing down? A massive study1 suggests the opposite: if there’s one health habit that continues to pay off (and might matter even more with each passing year), it’s movement.
While it’s no secret that exercise is good for your health, this research, which pooled data from over 2 million adults aged 20 to 97, reveals a powerful and perhaps surprising truth: the older you are, the more you benefit from being active.
Get moving
Researchers analyzed four large international cohorts to explore how lifestyle behaviors affect mortality risk across age groups. The strongest and most consistent predictor of longevity? Physical activity.
- What they found: Engaging in regular movement, like walking briskly, doing strength training, or cycling, was linked with significantly lower risk of death from all causes.
- Even better news: This protective effect actually grew stronger with age. Older adults who met recommended activity levels (150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise per week) had a greater reduction in mortality risk than younger people with similar habits.
Many health factors, like smoking status or body weight, tend to lose predictive power as we age. But exercise stood out as a reliable longevity enhancer, even in the 70s, 80s, and beyond.
The takeaway
Exercise isn’t just for hitting fitness goals or managing weight. It’s a foundational part of aging well, supporting your heart, brain, muscles, metabolism, and mental health. And unlike some other risk factors, it remains highly modifiable at every stage of life. Whether you're starting at 25 or 75, it’s never too late to reap the benefits.
