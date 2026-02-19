This Kefir & Fiber Combo Might Be The Inflammation Fix You're Missing
Your anti-inflammatory routine may already include omega-3s, a diet full of leafy greens, and a healthy amount of olive oil. However, new research points to something else worth adding to your day-to-day—and it starts in your gut.
A recent study found that pairing kefir with prebiotic fiber worked better than omega-3 supplements alone at lowering inflammation markers. This combo goes straight to your gut, where a lot of inflammation actually begins.
What the research revealed
Researchers at the University of Nottingham tested three approaches over six weeks: omega-3 supplements, fiber on its own, and kefir combined with a mix of prebiotic fibers.
The kefir-and-fiber group saw the best results, such as bigger drops in inflammation markers and improvements in immune balance and metabolism. It's important to note that the omega-3s and fiber alone both helped. But when kefir and fiber worked together, the results were even better.
Why your gut matters here
Your gut isn't just about digestion. It's packed with bacteria that talk directly to your immune system. When you feed those bacteria the right stuff (hello, fiber), they make helpful compounds—like one called butyrate.
Butyrate helps calm inflammation and keeps your gut lining healthy. However, your body can't make it on its own. Your gut bacteria do the work, but only if you give them the right fuel.
That's where fiber comes in.
So what's a "synbiotic"?
Consider probiotics as the "good bacteria" and prebiotics as the fiber that feeds them. A synbiotic is just both of those working together.
The study used goat's milk kefir (packed with different bacterial strains) and a mix of prebiotic fibers. The kefir brings the bacteria; the fiber keeps them well-fed and thriving. Together they produce the good stuff, like butyrate, which helps calm inflammation.
Researchers noticed that variety matters. It wasn't just one type of fiber; it was a mix, which helped support more kinds of gut bacteria.
Omega-3s still matter
This isn't a competition. Omega-3s and the kefir-fiber combo do totally different things.
Omega-3s (like the ones in fish oil) work by directly calming down inflammatory signals in your body. They're still great for your heart, brain, and more. If you're already taking a solid omega-3 supplement, keep it up.
The kefir-fiber approach works differently. It supports the gut environment that influences your immune system in the first place. Think of it as tackling inflammation from another direction.
Good news: you can do both.
How to try this yourself
Want to give it a go? Here's what the research suggests:
Grab some kefir. The study used goat's milk kefir, which has a nice variety of bacterial strains. Look for plain, unsweetened kinds. Not into dairy? Coconut kefir works too, though it may have a slightly different mix of bacteria.
Add prebiotic fiber. Variety is key here. The study used a blend of prebiotic soluble fibers—the same kind you'll find in mbg's organic fiber potency+. A mix of fibers feeds more types of gut bacteria, which means more of those good compounds.
Stick with it. The study saw results after six weeks. This isn't a quick fix—it's a slow build that pays off with consistency.
The takeaway
Your gut plays a bigger role in inflammation than you might think. Adding kefir and prebiotic fiber is a simple way to support it, alongside (not instead of) omega-3s.
One note: large amounts of kefir aren't always considered low-FODMAP, so it may not work for everyone. If you have a sensitive digestive system, ease in slowly or talk to a dietitian first.