This Everyday Environmental Factor May Help Your Brain Stay More Engaged
A room can change the way you feel before you've done anything in it. The texture beneath your feet, the smell in the air, and how comfortable the space feels all shape your experience, especially when you're trying to concentrate or decompress after a long day.
That got researchers in Japan wondering whether the materials in our environment might influence the brain, too.
In a recent crossover study1, researchers compared a traditional woven grass mat with a synthetic one, looking at changes in mood, attention, and brain activity.
The results point to one overlooked feature of our spaces that may influence how relaxed and mentally engaged we feel.
About the study
The material in question was igusa, a type of rush grass traditionally woven into Japanese floor mats. It has been used in Japanese homes for centuries and long associated with a calming, natural feel, though little research has tested whether those effects show up in measurable ways.
Researchers at Kyushu University had 17 young adults (10 men and seven women) sit in a small soundproof room on either an igusa mat or an unscented plastic mat.
Each person tried both mats about two weeks apart, so the researchers could compare responses within the same person.
While participants completed a simple visual task, the researchers recorded their brain activity and reaction times. They also used questionnaires to assess mood and monitored the room's temperature and humidity.
The grass mat was linked to better stress recovery & focus
After sitting on the igusa mat, participants scored better on the tension and anxiety portion of the mood questionnaire, suggesting they were better able to recover from stress than when they sat on the plastic mat.
The shift appeared only on that measure rather than across mood overall, so this is about everyday, normal anxiety rather than anything clinical.
Participants also responded slightly faster during the visual task on the igusa mat. Their average reaction time was about 523 milliseconds, compared with 537 milliseconds on the plastic mat. Their accuracy stayed the same.
Brain activity followed a similar pattern.
During the task, researchers saw higher activity in a measure associated with mental engagement when participants were sitting on the igusa mat.
The room itself differed, too. Humidity stayed around 40% with the igusa mat, while it increased somewhat with the plastic mat. Participants also rated the natural mat's scent as more relaxing than the smell of the plastic mat.
Why scent and texture may matter
The researchers think the experience of the igusa mat could involve more than simply sitting on a different surface.
Igusa naturally gives off several scent compounds behind its grassy smell.
Because smell connects to brain areas involved in emotion and memory, the researchers suggest the scent may have played a role in what they observed. Scent's influence on attention has surfaced in aromatherapy research as well.
The mat's ability to absorb moisture could also have contributed, since a more stable indoor environment may make a space feel more comfortable. This study can't tell us whether humidity or scent was responsible for the results.
And there are limits here. Only 17 people participated, all young adults, and the experiment took place in a controlled soundproof room, a long way from a busy home or office over weeks or months.
A few ways to experiment with your space
You don't need to redo your flooring to put the idea to the test.
- Try a natural material: Add a woven mat, wooden surface, wool throw, or another texture you genuinely enjoy to a space where you spend time.
- Pay attention to scent: Participants found the mat's grassy smell relaxing, so notice whether certain natural scents make your own space feel more pleasant.
- Watch your focus: After changing something in your environment, pay attention to how settled you feel while working or relaxing, alongside the stress resilience habits you already rely on.
The takeaway
Igusa mats aren't a prescription, and 17 participants in a soundproof lab won't make them one.
Still, the findings are a reason to ask which surfaces and scents around you help you settle, and which ones you've never questioned. Change one of them this week and notice what shifts.