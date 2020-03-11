There's been plenty of debate on if women's cycles affect their preferences when it comes to men and dating.

One hypothesis, the good genes ovulatory shift hypothesis (GGOSH), suggests varying levels of fertility throughout a woman's cycle affects how they perceive male behavior.

But a new study says that may not exactly be the case. According to the research team at the University of Göttingen, a woman's cycle does not affect her preferences for men's behavior. It does, however, influence general levels of attraction. Here's what they found.