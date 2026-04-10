Study Says Older Adults Should Take Advantage Of Mornings For Better Health
It's no secret that our energy levels fluctuate throughout the day; We might feel more motivated and positive at certain times, for instance, while we're more sluggish at others. So, what does this mean for older adults managing their health?
According to new research published in the journal Chronobiology International1, there might just be a window of opportunity for older adults to make the most out of their wellbeing routine. Here's what they found.
When do older adults feel their best?
For this study, researchers wanted to figure out if older adults benefit from age-related interventions at particular times of day. Age-related interventions include things like physical activity, learning a new skill, concentrating on a task—really anything that improves quality of life and helps adults retain their independence.
The researchers had 86 participants between the ages of 60 and 81 complete questionnaires at different times of day (once in the morning and once in the late afternoon/early evening). They were asked questions about how old they felt, how sleepy they were throughout the day, how they felt about aging, and how open they were to new ideas and change. Their levels of alertness throughout the day were also factored in via questionnaire.
Most of the participants turned out to be morning people, noting that they felt younger and less sleepy earlier in the day. Not only that, but sleepiness was associated with negative feelings like anxiety, stress, and low mood in general. Participants were often less open to change when they were sleepier, and even had more negative feelings around aging.
As study co-author Stephen Badham Ph.D. explains, "This study is not about making sure older adults get more sleep, but rather to explore whether it may be more beneficial to engage with activities when they are most alert."
Making the most of mornings
It makes sense that you'd want to engage in healthy lifestyle choices at a time of day when you're feeling your best, especially if those choices require you to be alert, positive, and/or open to change.
"Our findings suggest that motivation to be active or to change behavior may fluctuate with alertness and sense of well-being throughout the day," Badham notes, adding, "Morning for many of our participants was seen to be the better time for activities requiring concentration, decision-making, or learning something new."
Of course, there's always a chance that you're not a morning person, in which case, you can still tailor your schedule accordingly. "While most older adults are morning-oriented, not everyone is," Badham explains. In the case of providers working with older adults, for example, "Simply asking about preferred times of day could improve engagement," Badham says.
The takeaway
Whether you're a morning person or a night owl, understanding how your energy and mood change throughout the day can help you tailor your schedule. And for aging adults who may have to take extra care to feel their best, these findings offer a simple way to make the most out of their lifestyle and wellbeing routine.