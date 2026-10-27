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This Herbal Supplement Boosted The Body's Antioxidant Defenses
Between tough workouts, busy days, and everyday stress, your body has plenty to manage.
Physical stressors like intense exercise and high-altitude trips generate more molecules called free radicals, which can damage cells when they build up faster than your body can control them.
But could an herbal supplement help? Rhodiola rosea, a plant often used to support stress management and exercise recovery, was recently examined in a review of nine clinical trials1.
About the review
Researchers analyzed nine randomized, placebo-controlled trials involving 424 healthy adults to investigate Rhodiola's effects on antioxidant defenses and physical performance.
The trials tested different Rhodiola supplements, sometimes combined with other herbs, at daily doses ranging from 100 to 2,000 milligrams.
Participants took them for anywhere from several hours to eight weeks.
Rhodiola strengthened one measure of antioxidant defense
Your body uses antioxidants to neutralize free radicals and limit cell damage. Researchers wanted to see whether Rhodiola could strengthen this natural defense system.
They measured total antioxidant capacity, which reflects the body's overall ability to counteract oxidative damage.
Across two trials, people taking Rhodiola had significantly higher total antioxidant capacity than those taking a placebo.
The review also found a possible reduction in a marker of fat-related cell damage, but the difference wasn't statistically significant. Researchers couldn't confidently conclude that Rhodiola reduced this type of damage.
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More antioxidants didn't translate to better exercise performance
A boost in antioxidant defenses sounds promising, but it doesn't necessarily mean you'll have more stamina or recover faster after a workout.
Across six trials, Rhodiola didn't significantly improve VO2 max, a measure of how efficiently your body uses oxygen during exercise. Researchers also found no meaningful difference in another marker of fat damage caused by oxidation.
In a separate large trial, a related Rhodiola species also failed to prevent altitude sickness better than a placebo.
The trials used different doses and supplement formulas and lasted for varying amounts of time. Most participants were young men, so it's unclear whether the results would be similar for women or older adults.
How to support your body's natural defenses
If you want to support your body's antioxidant systems, here's where to start:
- Eat a variety of plant foods: Fruits, vegetables, and whole grains provide vitamins, minerals, and plant compounds that help your body manage oxidative stress.
- Be realistic about Rhodiola: The review suggests it may improve one measure of antioxidant defense, but its long-term effects and ideal dose remain unclear.
- Check before taking a supplement: Talk with a healthcare professional before trying Rhodiola, particularly if you take medication or have an existing health condition.
- Keep your expectations in check: Current evidence doesn't show that Rhodiola improves exercise performance or prevents altitude sickness.
The takeaway
Rhodiola may give your body's antioxidant defenses a boost, but that doesn't guarantee better workouts or protection from altitude sickness.
For now, fill your plate with a variety of plant foods and treat the supplement as a promising research lead, not a shortcut to better health.