This Spray Will Make Your Sheets Smell Freshly Cleaned Every Day Of The Week

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
This Hack Will Make Your Sheets Smell Freshly Washed Every Single Night

Image by Alexey Kuzma / Stocksy

August 5, 2022 — 9:03 AM

There's nothing quite like the feeling of slipping into freshly washed sheets. Maybe it's the scent of your detergent or simply knowing that your sheets are clean as can be. While that freshly washed feeling is delightful the night of, what if we told you that you could replicate the experience on days you don't clean your sheets?

Here's a hack to make your linens feel fresh, even on those off days. 

How to freshen up your sheets midweek. 

The ultimate hack: linen spray. While you may be familiar with the terms pillow mist, sleep spray, or essential oil mist, they're all pretty much the same thing. These scented mists can be used for countless purposes, one of which is to freshen up your linens (hence, its name).

All you have to do is pull back your duvet and spritz your sheets before snuggling up. The more you spray, the stronger the sheets will smell. Depending on which scent profile you prefer, the mist will help transform your bed into a seaside inn, a forest getaway, or in the case of mbg's dream mist, a lavender meadow. (We're not exaggerating; one user swears by it to cap off her soothing nightly routine.)

Our dream mist blend was formulated specifically for relaxation. The lavender base is mixed with sandalwood, which has been used for centuries in meditation practices and grounds our sleepy-time mist. The blend is topped off with Roman chamomile and linden blossom to help ease the mind and promote relaxation after each spritz. It's generally a best practice to wash your sheets every other week and pillowcases once a week—but, hey, life happens. On days you want a fresh-washed feeling without stripping the bed, this mist can hold you over for a day or two. Trust us, it will make slipping into bed an even more luxurious experience.

Of course, dream mist isn't only for nighttime use. You can spray this mist every evening, once a week, or whenever you want to add a little extra ahh-sensation to your routine. This mist is multifunctional, so it can be used to add an aromatherapeutic edge to any experience, whether it be your daily rinse, meditation practice, or simply to freshen up any room you enter. You can even keep it by your desk for a midday relaxation break as well. 

The takeaway. 

You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't instantly relax after slipping into fresh sheets, yet it only happens once every other week for most. If you want to replicate this feeling on any given evening, spray an essential oil mist on your sheets and feel all of your tension melt away.

Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

