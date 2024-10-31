Chef & Author

Rick Martínez is the beloved cook, food personality and author behind the New York Times best-selling cookbook, "Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from my Kitchen in Mexico," along with the host of the companion video series Mi Cocina and Sweet Heat, both on the Food52 YouTube channel and Pruébalo on the Babish Culinary Universe channel. He co-hosts the Borderline Salty podcast with Carla Lalli Music, is a regular contributor to The New York Times, and hosts Culinary Workshops for the Magnolia Network. He currently resides in Mazatlán with his dog, Choco, where he cooks, eats, and enjoys the Mexican Pacific coast.