The Cheapest Cuts Of Meat To Buy Organic & How To Make Them Taste Great

Going completely (or mostly) organic is obviously something many of us would like to do. And it's often pretty achievable with veggies—which don't tend to be too much more expensive than their conventional counterparts (plus, you can prioritize what veggies are most important to buy organic by consulting the EWG's Dirty Dozen & Clean Fifteen list). With meat, it's kind of a different story. The problem: It's often more important to seek out high-quality meat across the board than it is other foods, for both health and environmental reasons, yet the cost can be prohibitively expensive.

"Organic and/or grass-fed meats can reduce exposure to antibiotics and hormones, and they provide a healthier fat profile," says Jessica Bouchard, R.D., owner of Wellness Provision. "It is also shown that organic, grass-fed farming is better for the environment as there is reduced harmful runoff, and fewer resources are required."

So, if you're a meat eater, how do you feel good about your meat-buying habits without totally breaking the bank? It's all about selecting the right cuts of meat. Fun fact: I pay about half the price for organic chicken thighs as I do chicken breast...so I no longer buy chicken breast. Sure, some of these cuts are the less "desirable" options, but don't let that deter you—they taste amazing when prepped correctly.

Here, we asked registered dietitians and food bloggers for their recs on the cheapest quality cuts and how to prep them to make them taste great: