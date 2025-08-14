3 Cognitive Benefits Of Lion's Mane Mushroom Extracts
While mushrooms can be a very polarizing food (some folks love to see it on a menu while others steer clear of dishes with any mention), there’s no doubt that they offer an array of health benefits. That’s because fungi contain unique bioactive compounds that just aren’t found in fruits, vegetables, and other foods.
Lion’s mane in particular is a potent source of bioactives that help balance your mood.* Here’s what you need to know, and how to reap the benefits even if you loath the taste of mushrooms.
What is lion’s mane?
Lion’s mane mushrooms are large white mushrooms that have a shaggy appearance (much like a mane)..
This mushroom has a long history in Traditional Chinese medicine as a tonic for low energy and mood.*
The two main groups of bioactive compounds most strongly linked to lion’s mane’s health benefits are hericenones and erinacines.
- Hericenones are compounds found mainly in the “shaggy” part of the mushroom (the part you would actually eat)
- Erinacines are compounds found mainly in the root-like network of the plant.
Both of these compounds have positive effects on the nervous system.*
Plus, these mushrooms also contain beta-glucans, phenolic compounds, and sterols—all of which have antioxidant properties in the body.*
How it supports a more even-keeled mood*
Research shows that the hericenones and erinacines in this mushroom help support healthy nerve cell communication, which plays a role in both emotional steadiness and mental performance.*
- Helps keep your attention sharp: By supporting the brain’s signaling pathways, lion’s mane can help you feel more emotionally balanced and mentally present throughout the day. One study even found that a single 1.8-gram dose of lion’s mane significantly improved performance speed1 on the Stroop task (an indicator of attention and executive function).*
- Promotes a healthy stress response: Its antioxidant capabilities and polysaccharides help the body adapt to everyday stressors so you can think clearly under pressure.*
- Supports focus and cognitive endurance: Evidence from both young and older adults suggests that lion’s mane helps keep attention sharp and thinking clear, whether it’s speeding cognitive tasks1 or reducing mental fog—especially when supplemented consistently.*
Adding lion’s mane to your daily routine
While you can add lion’s mane mushrooms to your diet (you can sauté them and eat as a side dish or crisp them more and use atop salads), the benefits are most linked to supplemental intake of lion’s mane.
The takeaway
Lion’s mane mushroom contains unique compounds that support our brain, mood, nervous system, and focus.*
To reap the full benefits, consider a supplement that provides an organic source of this functional mushroom.