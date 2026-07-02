Even With Early Alzheimer's Changes, This Diet Was Linked To Better Brain Health
When it comes to Alzheimer's prevention, one common question is whether or not it is ever too late to make a difference.
Scientists know that the biological changes linked to Alzheimer's often begin years before memory problems appear. By the time someone receives a diagnosis, those changes have usually been unfolding quietly for a long time. It's easy to assume the window for prevention has already closed.
But a new study1 published in JAMA Network Open suggests that may not be the case. Researchers followed nearly 1,900 older adults for up to 15 years and found that healthier eating patterns were associated with a lower risk of dementia, even among people whose blood tests already showed signs of Alzheimer's-related changes. And one eating pattern, in particular, stood out.
Does diet still matter once brain changes have started?
The researchers followed 1,865 adults over age 60 who did not have dementia at the start of the study. Participants completed detailed food questionnaires, gave blood samples to measure early biomarkers of Alzheimer's disease and neurodegeneration, and were tracked for up to 15 years to see who eventually developed dementia.
Rather than simply looking at whether healthy diets lower dementia risk in the general population, the researchers wanted to know whether diet still makes a difference once the biology of Alzheimer's may already be underway. To answer that, they compared three healthy eating patterns, including a Mediterranean-style diet, an overall healthy eating index, and a dietary pattern designed to measure how inflammatory someone's diet is.
An anti-inflammatory diet seemed to offer the biggest benefit
All three healthy eating patterns were associated with better brain health overall. But when researchers looked specifically at people whose blood tests suggested they were already at higher biological risk for dementia, one pattern consistently stood out.
Among participants with higher levels of Alzheimer's-related biomarkers, an anti-inflammatory dietary pattern showed the strongest and most consistent association with a lower dementia risk. Depending on the biomarker being examined, greater adherence to this eating pattern was associated with roughly a 20% to 30% lower risk of developing dementia during follow-up.
The researchers also found that Mediterranean-style eating patterns and other healthy diets were beneficial overall. However, their protective associations tended to be strongest among participants with lower levels of Alzheimer's biomarkers. In contrast, the anti-inflammatory dietary pattern appeared to remain beneficial even among those already at elevated biological risk.
Why might an anti-inflammatory diet matter so much?
Scientists increasingly believe that chronic, low-grade inflammation doesn't just accompany neurodegeneration. It may actively contribute to it by damaging neurons, disrupting communication between brain cells, and accelerating disease progression.
The dietary pattern used in this study wasn't based on one "superfood." Instead, it reflected an overall way of eating that emphasizes foods associated with lower inflammation while limiting foods linked to higher inflammatory activity.
That generally means eating plenty of vegetables, fruit, legumes, whole grains, nuts, and healthy fats while cutting back on ultra-processed foods, sugar-sweetened beverages, and processed meats. Here are a few easy places to start:
- Add an extra serving of vegetables to lunch or dinner
- Swap refined grains for whole grains when you can
- Choose nuts or fruit instead of packaged snack foods
- Aim to include beans or lentils a few times each week
- Add more healthy fats to your meals, including olive oil, fatty fish, and avocado
The takeaway
Scientists have known for years that Alzheimer's develops gradually. What's becoming clearer is that our lifestyle choices may continue to matter throughout that process.
No single food prevents dementia, and this study doesn't suggest otherwise. But it does offer an encouraging reminder that supporting brain health isn't only about getting ahead of disease decades in advance. Even when the biology has already begun to change, what you put on your plate may still help shape what happens next.