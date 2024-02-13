I must have made hundreds of bowls of this soup, yet no two have ever been the same. Sometimes a basketful of nettles or wild garlic goes in with the spinach, or lacinato kale is subbed in for an extra-green version. I often swap the potato for celery root, use extra leeks, or make it with vegetable stock instead of chicken. Sometimes it’s thick, sometimes much thinner, sometimes with crème fraîche, sometimes with Stilton. You get the idea–the possibilities are endless. You should never feel bound by a recipe, especially a soup!