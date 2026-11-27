This Common Sleep Habit May Be Working Against Your Heart Health
Getting enough sleep is often part of the advice for keeping your heart healthy. But what if you're consistently sleeping nine or 10 hours a night?
For people living with heart disease, spending more time asleep doesn't necessarily tell the whole story. Researchers wanted to understand whether nightly sleep duration was associated with long-term survival in this group.
To find out, they followed thousands of American adults1 over 15 years, looking at how different amounts of sleep related to their risk of dying.
About the study
Researchers analyzed data from 3,287 U.S. adults with heart disease who participated in the 2004 National Health Interview Survey. They linked participants' responses to death records through 2019, tracking mortality over 15 years.
Participants reported their typical nightly sleep duration, which researchers grouped into three categories: six hours or less, seven to eight hours, and nine hours or more.
The researchers wanted to understand how sleep duration related to deaths from any cause, heart-related causes, and other causes. They also accounted for factors such as age, sex, smoking, alcohol use, physical activity, BMI, diabetes, and high blood pressure.
Sleeping nine or more hours was linked to higher death risk
Nearly half of the participants died during the follow-up period. Compared with those sleeping seven to eight hours, people sleeping nine or more hours had:
- 51% higher risk of death from any cause: Including both heart-related and other causes.
- 53% higher risk of heart-related death: A higher likelihood of dying from a cardiovascular cause.
- 50% higher risk of non-heart-related death: The association extended beyond cardiovascular conditions.
Sleeping six hours or less didn't show the same consistent pattern. Although initially linked to a higher risk of non-heart-related death, that association mostly disappeared after researchers accounted for other health and lifestyle factors.
Using a statistical model, researchers also estimated where mortality risk was lowest across different sleep durations.
The estimates ranged from six to 6.8 hours, depending on the cause of death: 6.5 hours for all-cause mortality, six hours for heart-related mortality, and 6.8 hours for non-heart-related mortality.
These figures aren't universal sleep recommendations, but they offer another perspective on how sleep duration and heart health may be connected.
Why sleeping longer might signal an underlying health issue
More sleep isn't necessarily what raises someone's risk of dying. Instead, consistently needing extra sleep could signal an underlying health problem.
Several factors may help explain the connection:
- Poor sleep quality: Frequent nighttime waking can leave you exhausted despite spending plenty of time in bed.
- Sleep apnea: Repeated pauses in breathing during sleep can put extra strain on the cardiovascular system.
- Depression and chronic inflammation: Both have been associated with longer sleep duration and poorer health.
- Multiple health conditions or medications: Managing several conditions or taking certain prescriptions can increase fatigue and sleep needs.
For people with heart disease, longer sleep may be less of a problem in itself and more of a clue that something else needs attention.
What to consider if you're regularly sleeping nine or more hours
If you have heart disease and consistently sleep nine or more hours, bring it up with your health care provider. Rather than trying to cut back, focus on understanding why you're sleeping longer.
A few things worth discussing include:
- Sleep apnea screening: Particularly if you snore, wake up gasping, or feel tired despite spending plenty of time in bed.
- Medication reviews: Some prescriptions affect energy and sleep duration. Your doctor can help determine whether adjustments are appropriate.
- Mental health: Depression and other mood changes can influence sleep patterns and overall health.
You can also support better sleep quality with a consistent bedtime, a relaxing wind-down routine, and a comfortable sleep environment.
The takeaway
Sometimes, more sleep isn't the answer. If you're living with heart disease and regularly need nine or more hours, it's worth looking beyond your bedtime and checking for underlying issues that could be affecting your health.
Your heart might appreciate the extra attention.