Between my dad’s Korean heritage and my mum’s Japanese heritage, we ate a lot of macrobiotic bowls for dinner that were something in between bibimbap (the Korean mixed rice bowl with a spicy red pepper sauce and vegetables sautéed in toasted sesame oil) and donburi (the Japanese rice bowl that usually features a simmered protein or veggie over rice). It was such an easy dish to lay out on the table, really customizable, and something we loved. In my first year in college, I shared a meal with a friend at Souen, a Japanese spot in SoHo, and seeing their macrobiotic bowl on the menu was so comforting. I took a photo and sent it to my parents and continued to eat there at least once a month, despite the trek on the 1 train that it required. This dish is a humble, balanced, and homey bowl, best enjoyed with in-season veg and your favorite sauce or dressing.