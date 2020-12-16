So, we so often in the skin care industry focus on ways to bring it back. Enter: A supplement that encourages collagen production, manages the breakdown process, and helps in a host of other ways.* Collage supplements are made of hydrolyzed collagen peptides. Research shows that these collagen peptides are able to support skin elasticity and dermal collagen density.* How? Well, hydrolyzed collagen peptides have been shown to help promote your body's natural production of collagen and other molecules that make up the skin, like elastin and fibrillin.* "It can help reduce skin wrinkling, providing the skin one of its basic ingredients to stay firm and taut," says Taz Bhatia, M.D., an integrative medicine physician and mbg Collective member.*

mindbodygreen's grass-fed collagen+ is also made with vitamin C and E, which are vital parts of the collagen synthesis process, as well as helping stabilize the collagen you already have—and fight free radical damage in the body, thereby managing the breakdown of collagen, too.

As far as those tonics and creams? "Collagen is a huge molecule that sits on the surface of the skin and cannot be absorbed into the dermis," board-certified dermatologist Dendy Engelman, M.D., says. "When applied topically, it is not possible for collagen to penetrate, which is why we use other actives to stimulate collagen production." So if you want to encourage collagen production from both sides, stick with those other actives include the topicals noted above.