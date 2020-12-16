Collagen Powders Can Support Firm Skin & Fine Lines — Better Than A Cream
Collagen is oh-so-important if you want smooth skin. Many people get lost, however, when they start looking for avenues to produce more as well as keep what you have for the long term. Easier said than done, folks. Of course, there are some tried-and-true topicals, which are beneficial for turning back the clock, those being retinols, vitamin C, and glycolic acid. But if you really want to smooth your skin, go internal.
Why this collagen powder is like a smoothing face cream you drink.
If you want smooth skin, one of the most important things you need to focus on is collagen production. Collagen is the structural component of our skin, which helps keep it lifted and firm. (Elastin helps it stay bouncy, ceramides help it stay hydrated and plump, and so on...) Collagen, like most things in our bodies, declines with age and via external and internal aggressors like UV damage, pollution, and chronic stress.
So, we so often in the skin care industry focus on ways to bring it back. Enter: A supplement that encourages collagen production, manages the breakdown process, and helps in a host of other ways.* Collage supplements are made of hydrolyzed collagen peptides. Research shows that these collagen peptides are able to support skin elasticity and dermal collagen density.* How? Well, hydrolyzed collagen peptides have been shown to help promote your body's natural production of collagen and other molecules that make up the skin, like elastin and fibrillin.* "It can help reduce skin wrinkling, providing the skin one of its basic ingredients to stay firm and taut," says Taz Bhatia, M.D., an integrative medicine physician and mbg Collective member.*
mindbodygreen's grass-fed collagen+ is also made with vitamin C and E, which are vital parts of the collagen synthesis process, as well as helping stabilize the collagen you already have—and fight free radical damage in the body, thereby managing the breakdown of collagen, too.
As far as those tonics and creams? "Collagen is a huge molecule that sits on the surface of the skin and cannot be absorbed into the dermis," board-certified dermatologist Dendy Engelman, M.D., says. "When applied topically, it is not possible for collagen to penetrate, which is why we use other actives to stimulate collagen production." So if you want to encourage collagen production from both sides, stick with those other actives include the topicals noted above.
The takeaway.
All the benefits promised by smoothing and hydrating creams, in your morning cup of coffee. Collagen supplements help promote natural collagen production by stimulating your cells' fibroblasts—and mbg's takes the extra step by adding in vitamin C and E to help encourage the process.