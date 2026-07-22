This Body Measurement May Reveal More About Your Cancer Risk Than You Think
For most of us, the BMI number on our chart has always felt like the final word on weight-related health. But a new study suggests it's missing something.
BMI can't tell you where your body stores fat, and it turns out location is the part that matters most for cancer risk. There's a simpler measurement that can, and you can do it at home in under a minute.
About the study
BMI has long been the standard tool for assessing weight-related health risk, but researchers have increasingly questioned whether it captures the full picture, particularly when it comes to where fat is stored. This study set out to test whether midsection measurements give a more accurate read on body fat and it's impact on cancer risk.
Researchers used data from the UK Biobank, a large health database, and analyzed 458,543 participants over nearly 12 years.
They compared three measures (BMI, waist circumference, and waist-to-hip ratio) and excluded the earliest years of follow-up to reduce a known distortion: cancer can develop silently for up to seven years before diagnosis, and during that time, tumors can cause weight loss that makes body fat measurements appear lower than they actually are.
Waist size, not just weight, drives the cancer risk estimate
Using BMI alone, the study found that excess body fat was linked to about 5.5% of cancer cases. But when researchers switched to waist circumference and excluded the first seven years of follow-up, that figure more than doubled, to 11.5%.
Waist circumference outperformed BMI by 6.8% in capturing that risk; waist-to-hip ratio beat it by 3.6%.
Risk also increased across the full range of measurements, not just above the standard overweight or obese thresholds, suggesting that even body sizes typically considered "normal" may carry more risk than previously thought.
A few subgroup patterns stood out: the proportion of cancer cases linked to excess body fat was higher among women than men, and higher among people under 60 than those 60 and older.
These differences weren't uniform across all three measures, but the overall direction was consistent.
Why BMI misses the picture
BMI is calculated from height and weight alone. It can't tell you where fat is stored or distinguish between fat and lean mass. Two people with identical BMIs can have very different body compositions and metabolic profiles.
The study also found that as researchers extended the exclusion window to account for prediagnostic weight loss, BMI-based estimates weakened while waist circumference and waist-to-hip ratio estimates strengthened.
BMI picks up changes in both fat and lean mass, so it's more easily thrown off by the weight loss that can accompany undetected cancer. Waist measurements zero in on abdominal fat specifically, and abdominal fat is metabolically active in ways fat stored elsewhere is not:
- Chronic inflammation: Abdominal fat drives systemic inflammation, a known driver of cancer development.
- Insulin resistance: Visceral fat disrupts how the body processes blood sugar, creating conditions that can promote abnormal cell growth.
- Hormonal disruption: Fat tissue around the midsection influences hormone levels in ways that may increase cancer risk.
Research has also shown that visceral fat may raise disease risk across a range of conditions beyond cancer.
How to measure your waist (and what to do with the number)
Use a flexible tape measure at belly button level, keep it parallel to the floor, and read the number after a normal exhale.
Based on NHS guidelines used in the study, elevated waist circumference is greater than 102 cm (about 40 inches) for men and greater than 88 cm (about 35 inches) for women, though the study found risk increased across the full distribution, so measurements below these thresholds aren't necessarily risk-free.
Beyond measuring, the habits most likely to reduce abdominal fat over time are also the ones with the broadest health benefits:
- Strength training: Building muscle increases your resting metabolic rate and helps shift body composition over time, even without significant changes on the scale.
- Daily movement: Consistent low-intensity activity throughout the day supports metabolic health independently of structured exercise.
- Protein- and fiber-rich eating: Both nutrients support satiety and help regulate blood sugar, which plays a role in fat storage patterns around the midsection.
The takeaway
Where your body stores fat matters as much as how much you carry, and your waist measurement is one of the simplest ways to track it.
Adding this number to your regular health check-ins gives you a more complete picture than weight or BMI alone, and that's a small habit that could carry real long-term value.