This Montana Lodge Makes It Easy To Eat Well, Get Outside & Actually Unplug
“Montana is wellness by nature and in nature.”
Jon Martin, the general manager of Sage Lodge, said this to me during my stay, and I kept thinking about it long after our conversation.
Because wellness at Sage Lodge doesn’t feel like something that has been packaged into a treatment menu or squeezed into a 60-minute yoga class. It’s quite literally all around you.
It’s stepping outside in the morning to see Emigrant Peak towering over Paradise Valley. It’s spending the afternoon fly fishing on the Yellowstone River, trying your hand at archery, or hiking without checking your phone every five minutes. It’s lingering over dinner made with ingredients grown and raised nearby. It’s sitting in a hot tub at the end of the day with mountains filling nearly your entire field of vision.
At mindbodygreen, we talk constantly about the fact that wellness is bigger than exercise, supplements, or what you eat. It’s also connection—to nature, to other people, and to yourself. It’s having enough space in your day to slow down. It’s moving your body because it feels good. It’s eating food that leaves you nourished. It’s feeling cared for.
And Sage Lodge gives you a lot of space to do all of the above.
First, the setting is hard to beat
Sage Lodge sits in Pray, Montana, along more than a mile of Yellowstone River frontage in Paradise Valley, about 35 minutes north of Yellowstone National Park.
The property itself feels very much of its surroundings. Emigrant Peak rises dramatically behind the lodge, while grasslands, mountains, and the river stretch out in nearly every other direction.
It’s polished without losing the ruggedness that makes Montana feel like Montana, which is probably part of the reason Sage Lodge has earned Three MICHELIN Keys, the Guide's highest hotel distinction, for three years in a row.
There are just 50 accommodations across the property: 34 rooms in the main lodge and four standalone Ranch Houses, each with four bedrooms. The relatively small footprint matters. Even when the lodge is full, it never really feels crowded. At one point during my stay, I walked through the property in the middle of the day and realized there was basically no one around.
The rooms were booked. The guests just weren’t sitting in them.
They were fishing, hiking, rafting, biking, horseback riding, exploring Yellowstone, or doing any one of the incredibly long list of activities available through the lodge. This is very much a place for people who want to do things, with intentionally carved-out time to recover afterward.
There’s no shortage of ways to get outside
There are vacations where the main event is lying next to a pool for four days. Sage Lodge is not that vacation.
Depending on the season, you can fly fish, raft, horseback ride, bike, paddleboard, hike, cross-country ski, snowshoe, or ice fish. There’s also archery, axe throwing, Yellowstone tours, stargazing, gold panning, leather crafting, woodworking, and plenty more.
As Jon put it, “If you can do it in Montana, there’s a good chance you can do it at Sage.”
I spent part of my trip fly fishing and doing archery, two activities that also reminded me of something I think we lose when exercise becomes overly focused on metrics: Not all movement needs to be a workout. (Read that again!)
Sometimes spending hours outside, learning something completely new, walking along a riverbank, or repeatedly trying to hit a target is enough. You’re moving without really thinking about the fact that you’re moving, which, at least for me, is often when movement feels best.
The food alone is worth the trip
The food is honestly one of the most important parts of a trip for me. I have embarrassingly long Google Maps lists filled with restaurants and bakeries in cities I haven’t even booked flights to yet. I will absolutely organize an entire day around a lunch reservation. And I firmly believe that everything about a trip improves when you are well-fed.
So I had high expectations here. Fortunately, Sage Lodge takes its food seriously.
There are two main restaurants: the more casual Fireside Room and The Grill, the lodge’s contemporary steakhouse. Both lean heavily into seasonal ingredients and local Montana farmers, ranchers, and producers. And Executive Chef Marc Felder’s passion is obvious in the food (need I mention his résumé includes both Four Seasons and Ritz-Carlton?).
And if eating the food isn’t enough for you, they also offer cooking and pastry classes with their culinary team, which, personally, is exactly the kind of vacation activity I can get behind.
The wellness offerings are getting a major upgrade
Now, yes: Wellness is about much more than a spa. But I’m also never going to complain about having access to a sauna, massage, facial, and hot tub at the end of a day outdoors.
When I visited, the lodge was finishing a major renovation and expansion of its spa, scheduled to debut later this fall.
The new space will include a larger fitness center with cardio equipment, free weights, benches, and plenty of room to train, along with a dedicated movement studio designed for classes like yoga, breathwork, and yoga nidra.
The spa itself will have treatment rooms for massages, facials, and body treatments; steam and sauna facilities; a relaxation lounge; an outdoor hot tub; and a cold plunge. But what stood out to me most wasn’t just the list of amenities. It was how naturally the spa experience fits into the rest of the property.
There’s something especially nice about finishing a treatment here and not immediately having to snap back into real life. You’re not walking out of a massage and straight into traffic, errands, emails, or the rest of your to-do list. Instead, you can soak in the hot tub with mountain views, wander back outside, or simply keep doing absolutely nothing for a while.
And that makes it easier to hold onto that post-treatment glow a little longer.
That sense of connection is what stayed with me most
Luxury hotels can sometimes feel strangely disconnected from wherever they happen to be located. You could wake up inside the property and almost forget whether you're in Montana, Mexico, or Malibu. But Sage Lodge is the opposite.
Montana is everywhere.
It’s in the beef on your plate. It’s in the people guiding you down the river. It’s in the wood, stone, and landscape surrounding the lodge. It’s in the activities. It’s in the massive mountain you see from your bedroom window.
When I think back on the trip, I don’t really think about one standout treatment or activity. I think about being outside all day, eating really good food, barely looking at my phone, and ending the day completely tired in the best way.
Those things sound simple because they are. But sometimes simplicity is exactly what travel gives us an opportunity to return to.
The takeaway
You will leave Sage Lodge well-fed, well cared for, and a little more connected—to nature, to the people you came with, and to yourself.
Come if you want to spend your mornings on the river and your afternoons exploring Montana. Come if you want an excellent dinner and a glass of wine waiting for you afterward. Come if your definition of wellness involves equal parts movement, nourishment, fresh air, and rest.
Sage Lodge certainly has the luxury-hotel boxes checked. But the part I appreciated most was that the luxury rarely felt like the point.
The point was getting outside. Looking up. Eating well. Doing something new. And remembering that sometimes wellness has less to do with optimizing everything and more to do with getting back to the basics.