Climate Change

Why Cathedral Thinking & Multigenerational Conversation Should Be Part Of Your Climate Practice

October 13, 2024
Heather White
Author & Environmental policy expert
By Heather White
Author & Environmental policy expert
Heather White is a conservation policy and green living expert. She is the CEO and founder of OneGreenThing.org and the author of "One Green Thing: Discover Your Hidden Power to Help Save the Planet." She is the former President & CEO of Yellowstone Forever and Executive Director of EWG.
Image by Javier Pardina / Stocksy
October 13, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I'm inspired by author Roman Krznaric, who writes about "cathedral thinking" and urges us to adopt an ethic of "longtermism" as we think of ourselves as ancestors.

Our days quickly sift through the hourglass, and therefore we should intentionally think about what we're building for the next generation. He points out that humans can excel at long-term thinking and highlights examples, including the Trans-Siberian Railway, the global eradication of smallpox, the Green Belt Movement in Africa, the U.S. Constitution, and Yellowstone National Park.

Past generations thought about us—our needs for transportation, health care, and even wild places. Of course, they missed the mark a lot too, but these incredible advances benefit us all. In climate action, we must adopt this cathedral thinking and start acting in future generations' best interests.

Taking time to consider our personal and generational legacy is a worthwhile exercise. Thinking about life after you leave this planet is what Krznaric calls the "death nudge," a reminder of your own mortality. I prefer to call this phenomenon the "hourglass," not only as an homage to Days of Our Lives but also as a way to express the notion of coming to terms with the inevitable passage of time.

Behavioral psychology research shows that as people become more aware of their mortality, they're more likely to act in future generations' interests. One study showed that participants who wrote a brief essay about their legacy and how they wanted to be remembered donated 45% more to charity1 than those who didn't write the essay.

Another study examined lawyers who first told clients that most people leave money to charity in their wills and then asked the clients if they'd like to donate after they died. This resulted in a 17% giving rate2, nearly three times the average. This research means that talking about your legacy, thinking about what cathedrals you'll help build, and engaging with the next generation can inspire change. Focusing on the hourglass can result in long-term thinking. What do you want the next generation to know about you and your experience on this planet? How do you want to be remembered? What do you want your legacy to be?

Create lasting change through multigenerational partnerships

A multigenerational partnership is a major factor in creating lasting change. Our experiences and anxiety about climate change may differ, but our need for each other and for action are constant. An intergenerational partnership sounds great, but how do we begin? In some cultures, intergenerational conversation and activities are the norm.

Here, I'm encouraging you to have an intentional discussion about climate change and the future. This initial step requires you to spend time together either virtually or in person. This partnership doesn't have to be with your family; it can be with your community. What can you design or lay the groundwork for now that benefits the future? What behaviors can you change individually or together to support momentum for this vision?

As you collaborate, here are some intergenerational partnership principles to consider:

  • Ask: The first step is to ask. Use open-ended questions about the issue—in this instance, climate change—and learn from those younger or older than you.
  • Listen: This is a challenge for most of us. Consider setting a time limit and establishing respectful ground rules. Put your phone down. Don't interrupt or think about what you want to say next. For many young people, it's rare to be heard. Pause for two seconds before you respond. Be curious. Ask a follow-up question, and then ask another.
  • Share: Talk about your own feelings, concerns, ideas. Don't assume the person you're talking with knows the historic event you're referring to or understands your perspective. Walk them through the experience you want to share.
  • Learn: Commit to growth. This isn't easy, especially as we age. Hearing someone from a different generation explain their fears, dreams, and lessons learned can change your perspective.
  • Laugh: This is easier said than done when you're talking about the climate crisis. If you're able to incorporate humor, even if it's laughing at yourself, you can open up space to be creative. Laughing is a way to break down intergenerational barriers and see the possibilities before you.
  • Brainstorm: A partnership is not only listening and validating the other person's experience but also trying to form a positive vision of the future together. Ask "What if?" What needs to happen for your vision to become a reality? What can you do now to make an impact on the future?

Then, it's time to act. After the previous six steps, come up with a plan. It doesn't have to be fancy, and you're not going to be graded on it. For example, you can choose one of the 60 greener initiatives in this book to do together. Promise to share articles on social media. Watch a documentary and then hop on Zoom to discuss it afterward.

Taken from 60 Days to a Greener Life by Heather White. Copyright © 2024 by Heather White. Used by permission of Harper Horizon, an imprint of HarperCollins Focus, LLC.

Heather White is a conservation policy and green living expert. She is the CEO and founder of OneGreenThing.org and the author of One Green Thing: Discover Your Hidden Power to Help Save the Planet and 60 Days To A Greener Life.

Heather’s former role as the leader of the nonprofit Yellowstone Forever was to connect people to Yellowstone National Park through outstanding environmental educational programs and provide millions of dollars in philanthropic support to the park. Previously, Heather was the executive director of Environmental Working Group (EWG), director of education advocacy for National Wildlife Federation, and counsel to U.S. Senator Russ Feingold, and an associate in a large law firm. Heather received her bachelor's degree in environmental science from the University of Virginia and graduated magna cum laude from the University of Tennessee College of Law. She's a frequent spokesperson in the national media and has been a featured expert on environmental law and policy on Dr. OZ, MSNBC, PBS, CBS and in the New York Times, Washington Post, the Guardian, and USA Today. She lives in Bozeman, Montana.

