5 Things To Stop Doing For A Healthier Vagina, From An OB/GYN

OB/GYN

Liz Swenson is a board certified OB/GYN who has been providing care to women for more than 20 years. Originally from Iowa, she completed her medical training in Northern California where she still lives with her husband and two daughters. She has worked in a busy multispecialty practice in Palo Alto and has taught OBGYN residents as an Adjunct Clinical Faculty Member of Stanford University. She is now currently an OBGYN Advisor for Wisp, the largest sexual and reproductive healthcare provider in the U.S.