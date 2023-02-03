Clinical psychologist and reality therapy instructor Katrina Vandenbroeck, M.S., says gratitude has a strong role in improving our mental health. "It allows our brain to develop connections that have a positive effect on our mental health and overall well-being," she tells mbg. "When you are grateful, you focus on what is and not on what isn't or what should have or could have been. This is very powerful and valuable because you are brought back to the present moment—the only point in time that is within our full control."