We've all had that moment when you're relaxing on the couch after dinner, and you glance at your watch and realize it's time to start getting ready for bed. But instead of actually doing that, you think about doing that...and then you check Instagram...and let the next episode start playing…or maybe start listening to a new podcast…and before you know it, it's an hour and a half past bedtime, and you don't really have anything all that cool to show for it.

Sleep experts have given this phenomenon a name—"sleep procrastination"—and say that it leads to seriously insufficient sleep. To prevent this dillydallying and actually get yourself to bed on time, try making your bed space extra cozy so that you actually look forward to getting into bed instead of thinking of it as yet another thing on your to-do list.

You can also get CBD involved to help the wind-down process along. Try taking NanoCraft's CBD Oil—the brand makes high-quality CBD oil from 100 percent pure hemp and infused their Night Formula, which has 0 percent THC, with natural sleep aid melatonin and pure lavender essential oil to help you doze off smoothly. CBD—the non-psychoactive cannabis compound found in both cannabis and hemp plants—has been shown to help relaxation, and, when paired with sleep hormone melatonin, can help trigger the onset of sleep, getting the brain ready to head into more restorative sleep.