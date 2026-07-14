Researchers of a new study published in Thorax study looked at two groups of people with asthma for this study, one with over 1,100 children aged 6 to 14 and the other with more than 1,000 adults. Researchers measured blood levels of vitamin A1 and vitamin D in these participants, then analyzed their lung function using standard breathing tests. In the adult group, they also looked at biological aging, specifically whether vitamin levels were associated with the body aging faster or slower than expected.