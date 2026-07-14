Your Lungs Age Differently Than You Do — 2 Vitamins May Help Slow That Process
Your lungs have an age that is separate from your birthday, and the foods and nutrients you eat may be nudging that number up or down.
New research points to two familiar vitamins influence both how your lungs function and how fast they age. The real mechanism at play might be epigenetics, and these vitamins could actually be flipping the switches that turn genes on and off.
What is epigenetics & why does it matters for your lungs
If you DNA is an instruction manual, epigenetics is the system of switches and annotations that tells your cells the instructions to follow and which to ignore. These switches can be turned on or off by lifestyle factors, environment, and nutrition.
One of the most studied of these switches is DNA methylation, a process where small chemical tags attach to your DNA and influence which genes are active. It doesn't change the underlying genetic code, but it can significantly alter how your body functions at a cellular level.
Certain patterns of these tags are also used to estimate biological age, which can differ meaningfully from your chronological age. In the lungs, gene-activity changes can affect how well airways function, how the immune system responds to triggers like allergens or pollution, and how quickly lung tissue ages.
RELATED READ: Study Shows This Vitamin May Slow Biological Aging
What the research found
Researchers of a new study published in Thorax study looked at two groups of people with asthma for this study, one with over 1,100 children aged 6 to 14 and the other with more than 1,000 adults. Researchers measured blood levels of vitamin A1 and vitamin D in these participants, then analyzed their lung function using standard breathing tests. In the adult group, they also looked at biological aging, specifically whether vitamin levels were associated with the body aging faster or slower than expected.
Both vitamins were independently associated with better lung function in adults. Higher vitamin A was linked to better lung function in children too.
In adults, sufficient vitamin D levels were also linked to slower biological aging, meaning the bodies of people with adequate vitamin D appeared biologically younger than those with lower levels.
Vitamin A's role in lung function
Vitamin A tends to fly under the radar in conversations about respiratory health, but the study's findings suggest it deserves more attention. In both children and adults with asthma, higher vitamin A levels were associated with better lung function, specifically when it comes to airflow and lung capacity.
Vitamin A plays a key role in maintaining the integrity of the cells that line the airways. It also influences how immune cells behave, which matters a great deal in asthma. When vitamin A levels are low, those regulatory processes can go off course, and lung function can suffer.
Food sources rich in vitamin A include liver, eggs, dairy, and orange and yellow vegetables like sweet potatoes and carrots (which provide beta-carotene, a form the body converts to vitamin A). You can also get vitamin A in some multivitamin supplements—check out our favorite one here.
Vitamin D's role
Vitamin D's connection to lung health is better established, but this study adds even more insights to the relationship.
In the adult group, people with sufficient vitamin D levels (at or above 30 ng/mL) showed signs of slower biological aging compared to those with lower levels. This doesn't mean vitamin D is a fountain of youth, but it does suggest that maintaining adequate levels may help preserve lung function over time, particularly for people managing asthma. The study found no clear vitamin D benefit for lung function in children, which the researchers noted may come down to the smaller number of kids with vitamin D measurements in that group.
Vitamin D is made through sun exposure and found in foods like fatty fish, egg yolks, and fortified products. Low levels of this nutrient are common, especially in people who spend most of their time indoors or live in low-sunlight climates, supplementation is often recommended to reach and maintain a healthy range.
How these vitamins work at the DNA level
The study says vitamins A and D appear influence lung health through the DNA methylation described above, and tiny RNA molecules called microRNAs.
MicroRNAs are small molecules that fine-tune gene activity after the initial instructions have been read, acting as volume knobs on certain genetic programs. Vitamins A and D were associated with specific microRNAs involved in immune signaling and cell growth, suggesting these vitamins help keep those programs calibrated.
One gene stood out across both age groups: IRF5, which helps direct the body's inflammatory responses. In both children and adults, higher vitamin levels were associated with fewer chemical tags on IRF5, a pattern that tracked with both better lung function and slower biological aging.
What this means for you
This research was conducted in people with asthma, so the findings are most directly relevant to those living with the condition. But the underlying biological findings about how gene activity shapes lung function may apply more broadly. Here are a few practical implications worth considering for anyone focused on long-term respiratory health:
- Get your levels checked: Vitamin D deficiency is common and often goes undetected, and a simple blood test can tell you where you stand. Vitamin A status is less routinely tested, but worth raising with your doctor if you have respiratory concerns
- Prioritize nutrient dense foods: For vitamin A, think sweet potatoes, carrots, leafy greens, eggs, and liver. For vitamin D, think fatty fish, egg yolks, and fortified foods. Certain foods may also help turn back your body's biological clock, making diet an even more compelling lever for long-term health
- Approach supplements thoughtfully: Vitamin D supplements are widely recommended for people with low levels, or who get limited sun. On the other hand, too much vitamin A can build up and cause harm, so it's best to talk with a healthcare provider before adding it to your supplement stack. Amounts found in multivitamins are generally safe and beneficial.
The takeaway
Many people think about vitamins A and D in terms of immunity or bone health, but this research suggests lung health should also be added to that picture. The fact that these two nutrients appear to influence how genes in the airways are switched on and off, and how quickly the body ages at a cellular level, reframes the role of nutrition in respiratory health.