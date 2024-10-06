Skip to Content
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Bites Are The Perfect Ice Cream Topping (Yes, Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
Lindsey Grimes Freedman
October 06, 2024
Lindsay Grimes Freedman is a former attorney turned full-time food blogger and cookbook author. Freedman works with major media outlets, including Food52, Shape, Glamour, and the FeedFeed.
Candied Cauliflower Bites
Image by Lauren Volo / Contributor
October 06, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

These cauli bites from my book, Cauliflower Power, are a sweet treat you can feel good about eating. Cauliflower florets are slow-roasted to crisp up in the oven and then tossed with a sweet cinnamon sauce that makes them an addictingly sweet snack. Eat them on their own or scatter the bites over your favorite ice cream or pudding for a sweet and nutritious topping.

Candied Cauliflower Bites

Makes 1 cup

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups (405 g) small cauliflower florets 
  • 3 tablespoons refined coconut oil
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 tablespoon coconut sugar
  • 1 tablespoon agave nectar, honey, or maple syrup*

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 300°F (150°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. In a medium bowl, toss the florets with 2 tablespoons of the coconut oil, cinnamon, and salt. Place in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 1 hour and 30 minutes, tossing the florets every 30 minutes. The florets will dry out a bit and get crispy on the outside. 
  3. Turn off the oven, leave the oven door ajar, and allow the florets to come to room temperature in the oven. 
  4. In a small bowl, whisk together the remaining tablespoon of coconut oil, the coconut sugar, and the agave nectar. Drizzle the mixture over the florets and toss until they're evenly coated. 
  5. Store the bites in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks. The coconut oil will solidify in the cold. Warm them up in the microwave or in the oven at a low temperature to remelt the sauce before eating any leftovers.

*Note: Both agave nectar and coconut nectar are low-glycemic sweeteners that you can use in place of traditional sugar. If you aren't concerned with the glycemic index, honey or maple syrup works just as well.

Excerpted from Cauliflower Power by Lindsay Grimes Freedman. Reprinted with permission from Artisan Books, Copyright © 2019. 

Popular Stories

10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To Science
Anti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce Inflammation
What Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?
15 Signs Of A Narcissist: Traits Behaviors & More
How To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Feng Shui For Your Bedroom: Rules For What To Bring In & Keep Out
