Lindsay Grimes Freedman is a former attorney turned full-time food blogger and cookbook author. She is the creator of the popular food blog, The Toasted Pine Nut, and her most recent book is Cauliflower Power: 75 Feel-Good, Gluten-Free Recipes Made with the World’s Most Versatile Vegetable. Freedman works with major media outlets, including Food52, Shape, Glamour, and the FeedFeed. She currently lives in Newport Beach, California, with her husband and two boys.