Recipes

These Anti-Inflammatory Smoothie Bombs Make The Easiest, Sunniest Breakfast

Author:
Carleigh Bodrug
April 03, 2024
Cook, Content Creator & Author
By Carleigh Bodrug
Cook, Content Creator & Author
Carleigh Bodrug is a self-taught plant-based cook and content creator, famous for her simple take on low-waste and vegan recipes.
Tropical Smoothie Bowl with Kumquats and Dragon Fruit
Image by Hannah Schwob / mindbodygreen
April 03, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Smoothie bombs are your new secret weapon to supercharging any smoothie with nutrition, and using up excess produce (ahem . . . I’m talking about the sad container of spinach hiding at the back of your fridge). Next time you’re making a smoothie, add one of the bombs to your blender with your other ingredients of choice. More nutrition and less waste . . . Now we’re talking!

Each makes: about 32 cubes 

Start to finish: 5 minutes

Directions
  • Combine each bomb’s listed ingredients, pour into an ice cube tray, and freeze overnight. Once frozen, the smoothie bombs can be transferred to a reusable freezer bag. When ready to make a smoothie, transfer one to three cubes to a blender with 1 cup of plant-based milk plus other ingredients, such as fresh fruit or greens, as desired. Blend until smooth.
  • Alternatively, you can add three or four of the anti-inflammatory, fiber-filled, or berry bombs to 1 cup of plant-based milk, and allow them to melt for an on-the-go premade smoothie.

Storage: Store in the freezer for up to 3 months.

Save the Scraps: Banana peels for Two-Way “Bacon” Street (page 50). Pineapple skin for Pineapple Skin Tea (page 302) or Tangy Tepache (page 304). Date seeds for Date Seed Coffee (page 300).

Fruity, spicy anti-inflammatory bombs

  • 11/2 cups cubed pineapple.
  • 11/2 cups cubed mango.
  • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger.
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper.
  • 2 to 3 cups water or unsweetened plant-based milk (soy, almond, cashew, or oat)

Directions: To make a Flare Fighter Smoothie with these bombs, add three or four to a blender along with a frozen banana and 1 cup of unsweetened plant-based milk.

Excerpted with permission from PlantYou: Scrappy Cooking: 140+ Plant-Based Zero-Waste Recipes That Are Good for You, Your Wallet, and the Planet by Carleigh Bodrug.

More On This Topic

12 Foods That MDs & PhDs Want You To Eat For The Sake Of Your Brain
Functional Food

12 Foods That MDs & PhDs Want You To Eat For The Sake Of Your Brain

Julia Guerra

The 5 Most Important Things About Gut Health (Kombucha Lovers, Get Excited)
Paid Content | SYNERGY Raw Kombucha

The 5 Most Important Things About Gut Health (Kombucha Lovers, Get Excited)

Devon Barrow

Why You Should Keep Eating Cozy Foods Even After Winter Ends
Functional Food

Why You Should Keep Eating Cozy Foods Even After Winter Ends

Nidhi Pandya

Why Women Need Carbs & How To Keep Them From Causing Chaos In The Body
Functional Food

Why Women Need Carbs & How To Keep Them From Causing Chaos In The Body

Phoebe Lapine

Try This Plant- & Protein-Packed Soup From A Mediterranean Blue Zone
Recipes

Try This Plant- & Protein-Packed Soup From A Mediterranean Blue Zone

Diane Kochilas

These Blueberry Muffins Are Low In Sugar But Big On Fiber & Antioxidants
Recipes

These Blueberry Muffins Are Low In Sugar But Big On Fiber & Antioxidants

Phoebe Lapine

This Decadent Dark Chocolate Granola Is High In Fiber & Low In Sugar
Recipes

This Decadent Dark Chocolate Granola Is High In Fiber & Low In Sugar

Jess Damuck

Here’s What Gisele Bündchen’s Daily Routine Looks Like (Smoothie Recipe Included)
Paid Content | Penguin Random House

Here’s What Gisele Bündchen’s Daily Routine Looks Like (Smoothie Recipe Included)

Devon Barrow

Gisele's Pesto Chicken Lettuce Wraps Make The Perfect High-Protein Lunch
Recipes

Gisele's Pesto Chicken Lettuce Wraps Make The Perfect High-Protein Lunch

Gisele Bündchen

