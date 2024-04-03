Advertisement
These Anti-Inflammatory Smoothie Bombs Make The Easiest, Sunniest Breakfast
Smoothie bombs are your new secret weapon to supercharging any smoothie with nutrition, and using up excess produce (ahem . . . I’m talking about the sad container of spinach hiding at the back of your fridge). Next time you’re making a smoothie, add one of the bombs to your blender with your other ingredients of choice. More nutrition and less waste . . . Now we’re talking!
Each makes: about 32 cubes
Start to finish: 5 minutes
- Combine each bomb’s listed ingredients, pour into an ice cube tray, and freeze overnight. Once frozen, the smoothie bombs can be transferred to a reusable freezer bag. When ready to make a smoothie, transfer one to three cubes to a blender with 1 cup of plant-based milk plus other ingredients, such as fresh fruit or greens, as desired. Blend until smooth.
- Alternatively, you can add three or four of the anti-inflammatory, fiber-filled, or berry bombs to 1 cup of plant-based milk, and allow them to melt for an on-the-go premade smoothie.
Storage: Store in the freezer for up to 3 months.
Save the Scraps: Banana peels for Two-Way “Bacon” Street (page 50). Pineapple skin for Pineapple Skin Tea (page 302) or Tangy Tepache (page 304). Date seeds for Date Seed Coffee (page 300).
Fruity, spicy anti-inflammatory bombs
- 11/2 cups cubed pineapple.
- 11/2 cups cubed mango.
- 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
- 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger.
- 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper.
- 2 to 3 cups water or unsweetened plant-based milk (soy, almond, cashew, or oat)
Directions: To make a Flare Fighter Smoothie with these bombs, add three or four to a blender along with a frozen banana and 1 cup of unsweetened plant-based milk.
Excerpted with permission from PlantYou: Scrappy Cooking: 140+ Plant-Based Zero-Waste Recipes That Are Good for You, Your Wallet, and the Planet by Carleigh Bodrug.
