Beauty

This Science-Backed Tool Changed My Skin In Just One Use & It's Currently $100 Off

February 09, 2025
Image by mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Skin care is a long game, but sometimes, I need a little instant gratification when my skin is looking particularly dull and tired.

The TheraFace Pro provides the best of both worlds. After just one use, my face was lifted and toned, and with consistency, my skin looks so much brighter, smoother, and plumper. 

The device combines the brand’s trademark percussive therapy with microcurrent technologyLED light therapy, and facial cleansing—and while a collection of those tools might cost you close to $1,000, the TheraFace Pro is currently on sale for $299 ($100 off!). 

TheraFace Pro

$299 (was $399)
Therabody TheraFace PRO

Why this tool belongs in your skin care arsenal

worth. Every TheraFace Pro comes with the device itself, six attachments, a conductive gel for the microcurrent technology, a USB charging cable, a carrying bag, and a small base for the sleek tool to live on.

The sheer variety of attachments means the FDA-approved TheraFace PRO offers a lot of benefits, like relieving tension, treating acne, cleansing skin, and lifting, sculpting, and toning the face to promote skin longevity.

Here’s everything you’re getting:

  • Microcurrent ring: to firm and tighten the skin by improving muscle tone in your face and neck
  • Percussive attachments: to relax facial muscles and relieve tension in the face, jaw, neck, and head.
  • Cleansing attachment: to exfoliate and cleanse the skin.
  • Light therapy attachment: with red, blue, and red+infrared light to treat concerns such as acne, sun damage, fine lines, and discoloration

I use each of these attachments regularly, but the microcurrent ring is arguably my favorite of the bunch—and it’s what’s responsible for that instant gratification I mentioned earlier. 

The light therapy attachment is also a true MVP of mine, and my skin looks so much healthier and younger when I’m consistent with red light specifically.

I’m not someone who struggles too much with tension in my face or jaw, but I have friends who swear by this device for the percussive therapy alone.

And the cleansing attachment is just the icing on the cake! I likely wouldn’t have thought to buy a device just for cleansing, but I find myself using this attachment at least once a week, and I love the extra exfoliation it provides.

I’ve been using the TheraFace Pro for 16 months now, and I actually look forward to the 10 minutes per day I spend with it (and, of course, the results it brings).

The fact that it combines so many of my favorite technologies into one (travel-friendly!) device makes it kind of a no-brainer in my opinion.

It’s great for beginners but also a game-changer for red light and microcurrent fanatics who don’t want to store or travel with bulky tools.

TheraFace Pro

$299 (was $399)
Therabody TheraFace PRO

The takeaway

There’s no way I would have stayed consistent with the TheraFace Pro for over a year if I didn’t see the benefits. My face looks more lifted and toned, and my skin is softer and glowier, with a healthier-looking complexion overall—and this rare $100 markdown is the perfect opportunity to try it for yourself.

More On This Topic

Think You Have Combination Skin? 5 Ways To Tell + How To Care For It
Beauty

Think You Have Combination Skin? 5 Ways To Tell + How To Care For It

Jamie Schneider

How To Make Your Own Bubble Bath + 6 DIY Tips For An Extra-Luxe Soak
Beauty

How To Make Your Own Bubble Bath + 6 DIY Tips For An Extra-Luxe Soak

Jamie Schneider

What Causes Crow's Feet & Can You Prevent Them? 7 Tips, From Derms
Beauty

What Causes Crow's Feet & Can You Prevent Them? 7 Tips, From Derms

Jamie Schneider

School Lunches Are Filled With Chemicals & Additives—Arizona Wants To Change That
Social Good

School Lunches Are Filled With Chemicals & Additives—Arizona Wants To Change That

Ava Durgin

3 Things You Can Do In Your 30s For Tighter Skin In Your 60s
Beauty

3 Things You Can Do In Your 30s For Tighter Skin In Your 60s

Hannah Frye

So, "Skin Fasting" Is A Thing, But Is It Safe? We Asked The Experts
Beauty

So, "Skin Fasting" Is A Thing, But Is It Safe? We Asked The Experts

Jamie Schneider

This Lesser-Known Oil Is Coming For Your Hair Care Routine
Beauty

This Lesser-Known Oil Is Coming For Your Hair Care Routine

Andrea Jordan

Here's What's Actually Causing Your Oily Roots & What To Do About It
Beauty

Here's What's Actually Causing Your Oily Roots & What To Do About It

Alexandra Engler

Are Dark Circles Different For Men? Here's How To Get Rid Of The Shadows
Beauty

Are Dark Circles Different For Men? Here's How To Get Rid Of The Shadows

Jamie Schneider

