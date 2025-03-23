Advertisement
This Facial Tool Is A Savior For Puffy Skin & I’m Predicting A Rapid Sellout
My name is Carleigh and I’m obsessed with skin care tools. Whether I’m sculpting my face with microcurrent technology, promoting a natural glow with red light, or smoothing wrinkles with my favorite laser, I’m always in hot pursuit of younger-looking skin.
And yet I’d still never found a tool to treat one of my biggest concerns of all: morning puffiness. Nope, not even ice rollers or those viral ice bucket dunks could remedy my perpetually puffy face.
Needless to say, I was skeptical about the TheraFace Depuffing Wand when it first launched—but my results left me floored. This game-changing tool de-puffs, brightens, and boosts circulation in less than 5 minutes—and I never want to be without it.
How the Depuffing Wand works
The Depuffing Wand has two functions:
- Heat therapy (at 95, 100, or 108 degrees Fahrenheit) boosts lymphatic drainage, improve circulation, and open up the pores to better absorb products.
- Cold therapy (at 57, 54, or 50 degrees Fahrenheit) de-puffs, boost radiances, and decreases dark under-eye circles.
The device has two buttons: one for hot and one for cold. You’ll simply hold down the button for the function you want to use until you see the ring around the top of the wand light up blue (cold) or red (hot).
Each setting has three temperature options, which can be toggled by clicking the button. The light will blink to show you that the temperature has changed.
Once the wand is on your desired setting, you can either lightly press or glide it across the areas you want to treat. It took me less than five minutes to treat my entire face, focusing primarily on my under-eyes (cold to de-puff) and jawline (hot to boost lymphatic drainage).
The brand recommends using the heat setting before applying your skin care, since it is meant to help open up the pores for better absorption. You can use the cold setting any time, but considering its strong de-puffing effects, I recommend using it first thing in the morning.
What I love about the Depuffing Wand
For starters, this wand truly is the first of its kind. While I do love testing red light masks and microcurrent tools, lately many of these new launches all seem to blend into one.
But the Depuffing Wand is a breath of fresh air in an inundated space, and it’s unlike any tool I’ve tried before. Its closest match is the hot and cold attachments for the TheraFace Pro, but this wand fixes every qualm I had with those—and it’s significantly less expensive.
I’ve used an ice roller religiously for the past five years, and I even dabbled in dunking my face in ice water each morning in an attempt to reduce puffiness.
And while the Depuffing Wand is more expensive than the above methods, it renders both practices useless. Not only is the wand so much more effective, it’s also way less messy.
I no longer need to deal with water droplets dripping off my roller, or it losing its cold factor within minutes. The Depuffing Wand stays at a regulated (science-guided!) temperature and the device is always ready to go at just the click of a button—no freezers necessary.
I love that the wand is cordless and super lightweight. Plus, it comes with a cap to cover the tip, so you can easily toss it in your purse or travel bag (a major perk since I get so puffy when I travel).
But what really sets this wand apart from my ice roller is its unique shape. The contoured tip reaches all those tiny crevices around my eyes, which I truly believe is what makes the results so much better.
I only just got my hands on the device this week, but it’s already the first thing I reach for every morning. I can see a visible difference in my under-eye puffiness, and my dark circles are significantly brighter after using the wand on cold mode.
And while the cold settings are (in my opinion) the star of the show, I love the heat settings. I like to glide it along my jaw line to boost circulation and promote lymphatic drainage—and it does help to subtly lift and sculpt.
The takeaway
I haven’t been this excited about a skin care tool in a long time, and I’m predicting I won’t be the only one obsessing over this Depuffing Wand. If you also deal with stubborn puffiness, I strongly recommend grabbing one before an inevitable sellout.