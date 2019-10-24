This Is The Best Time In Your Cycle To Eat Carbs & Sugar

Carbs, carbs, carbs. They're the best—and the worst—am I right? Like many wellness-minded people, I've had a long history of cutting carbs and bringing them back to see how my body reacts. I've come to the conclusion that my body needs a few complex carbohydrates (I'm talking quinoa and sweet potato) to get through the day without feeling lethargic and generally sad about life.

That said, I've noticed that at certain points in my monthly hormone cycle, I'm more tolerant to carbohydrates than others. (In other words: I'm less likely to get sleepy or bloated after eating a croissant or some oatmeal.) I also crave them more during certain times of the month, which I think most women can relate to.

So is there a time in your cycle when you are more carbohydrate tolerant? According to mbg's leading women's health and hormone experts, yes.