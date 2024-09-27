Ever since then, I've tried to make sleep a priority for much of my life, and I focus on it in my professional career too. I've pretty much been a good sleeper—but I'm not perfect by any means. One of my big issues with how sleep is portrayed in our current culture is the idea of perfection, that you "need" to get optimal sleep quality and duration every single night. But the reality is that this is not possible for the vast majority of people. There's variation from night to night, and that's normal.