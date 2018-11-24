This Fiber-Filled Soup Is The Perfect Post-Feast Detox (And It'll Make Your Skin Glow!)
Kim-Julie Hansen, famous for her website, Best of Vegan, and blog, the Vegan Reset, is all about finding balance in her plant-based diet. In her new cookbook Vegan Reset: The 28-Day Plan to Kickstart Your Healthy Lifestyle, she shares tasty and accessible recipes, perfect for vegans or those interested in transitioning to a vegan diet.
Her roasted butternut-carrot soup is the perfect post-Thanksgiving feast dish, as it features high-fiber ingredients like kale, butternut squash, and sunflower seeds. Fiber is critical for healthy gut bacteria, and incorporating enough in your diet could protect against inflammation and leaky gut (it also helps get things moving digestively after the big day, which feels amazing!). Kale is packed with detoxifying and anti-inflammatory properties and aids in digestion as well.
Hansen's butternut-carrot soup also has a major skin-healing ingredient—carrots. They are high in vitamin C, which helps produce collagen and reduce wrinkles, as well as beta-carotene, an antioxidant that improves cell regeneration.
So whether you feel like your body needs a big detox after Thanksgiving or just a little pick-me-up, this soup will help you get there!
Roasted Butternut-Carrot Soup
Makes 2 servings
Ingredients
- ¼ butternut squash, with skin and seeds removed, diced
- 2 carrots, chopped
- ½ cup canned full-fat coconut milk
- ¼ cup vegetable broth
- Pinch of sea salt
- 2 cups shredded kale
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- Pinch of ground black pepper
- ½ handful of fresh parsley leaves, for garnish
- 2 tablespoons sunflower seeds
Method
- Preheat the oven to 400°F/200°C. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Spread the squash and carrots on the baking sheet, and bake for 45 minutes.
- Blend the squash, carrots, coconut milk, broth, and salt in a blender or using an immersion blender until smooth.
- Transfer the soup to a pot, set over medium heat, and cook for 3 minutes. Add the kale, and cook for an additional 2 minutes.
- Serve drizzled with the olive oil and sprinkled with the pepper, parsley, and sunflower seeds.
