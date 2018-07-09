The 3 Essential Oils You Need To Start An Aromatherapy Practice

That comforting feeling you get when you light your favorite fragrant candle or smell a pie baking in the oven? It's the real deal. Our olfactory response is directly linked to the emotional center of our brain, so what we smell can have a profound psychological impact on how we feel—and fast. Need instant stress relief? A little aromatherapy goes a long way, and nature's got you covered.

Essential oils are made from aromatic extracts found in parts of flowers, fruits, and plants. A few drops in a diffuser spreads the oil into the air, blissing out your environment with restorative vibes. Add a brain-stimulating essential oil to any self-care practice like meditation, a bath, or a yoga session, and you might notice the feel-good benefits skyrocket. So which essentials oils can work wonders for you?

First, make sure you know where an essential oil comes from and what's in it. Purity matters—the market is saturated with all kinds of essential oils, so it can be difficult to tell what’s actually pure, organic, and free from harsh chemical solvents—especially important if you're filling the air in your home with these oils. Garden of Life, a trusted maker of organic and non-GMO products, has a line of essential oils that meet all of these exacting standards. They partnered with the Robertet Group, a fifth-generation company and the global leader in essential oils, to create 10 oils using 100 percent pure extraction methods from hand-selected family farms around the world. Like its other nutritional products, these oils are Certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified—a level up from most brands out there.

Secondly, not all essential oils are created equal. Some can act as aphrodisiacs while others are helpful as mood boosters or stress relievers. Depending on your lifestyle, you may find yourself drawn to just a few scents—no need to stock up on every essential oil out there. Start an aromatherapy practice by paring down your collection to hit your specific self-care needs. Check out three below, each an organic, traceable Garden of Life essential oil.