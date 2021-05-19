The 4-Step Holistic Approach That Helped This MD Lose 90 Pounds & Keep It Off

Emergency and integrative medicine physician Eudene Harry, M.D., was feeling unwell—so much so, that she was losing sleep, shedding hair, and gaining weight. Of course, she was under a whole lot of stress—working 60-hour days as an emergency physician, and all—but all her labs and yearly checkups looked A-OK. On paper, she was fine. Healthy.

And yet, she didn't feel like it. “I started to explore for myself: Why was I feeling like crap? Why couldn't I get the weight off? Why wasn't I sleeping? Why was my hair falling out?” she explains on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. “I decided there has to be more to health than what [I was] currently doing.”

Lo and behold, Harry figured out a holistic health approach that actually helped all these woes. Here, Harry explains her most crucial steps.