Tommy Buckett knows good hair. His tousled touch and effortless aesthetic make him the perfect stylist for a certain set of clientele: Those who want to look timeless yet modern. Or polished and sophisticated, without trying too hard. His roving group of celebrities includes Elizabeth Moss, Darcy Carden, Maggie Gylenhaal, Molly Shannon, Ali Wong, and Sadie Sink. I’ve had the pleasure of a Buckett blowout a few times in my career, and he just makes you feel good—both in the chair and in your hair.

With hair trends feeling very lived-in lately, this sort of approach is more resonant than ever. While immaculate blowouts and sleek strands will always be around, embracing what feels natural certainly is a welcome alternative.

He’s now a partner at the New York salon Marie Robinson, and his past credits include stints at Sally Hersberger and as the lead stylist for Serge Normant. When I called him up for this interview he was at the salon, ducking away into a quiet space so we could properly chat. “I’m boss now after all these years—after my 20-year career this is definitely a new hat to wear, but I’m loving it,” he says. “The best part is seeing young people get excited to do hair.”

Here, what’s in his tool kit lately.