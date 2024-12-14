Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Functional Food

The Easiest Spice To Incorporate Into Your Daily Routine, According To An Expert

Christina Coughlin
Author:
Christina Coughlin
December 14, 2024
Christina Coughlin
mbg SEO Editor
By Christina Coughlin
mbg SEO Editor
Christina Coughlin is an SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 with a degree in psychology and music.
Overhead of a Variety of Spices
Image by Marc Tran / Stocksy
December 14, 2024

Here at mbg, we are all about spices. Not only do they add delicious flavor boosts to an ordinary meal, but they have numerous health benefits as well. Sometimes, it can be hard to pick just one and figure out how to use it, so we consulted spice expert Kanchan Koya, Ph.D.

According to Koya, the possibilities are endless! When we asked her what spice is easiest to incorporate into a daily routine, she gave us two: paprika and cayenne. Both from the same larger "family" of chili powders, the spices differ in texture and taste.

What are the health benefits?

According to Koya, "This family of spices contain capsaicin and related compounds with anti-inflammatory and microbiome-nourishing effects."

Capsaicin is a component of chili powders that has numerous health benefits, helping to control our appetites and increase metabolism. In fact, a recent study found that consumption of chili peppers may reduce a person's risk of death by up to 23%. While paprika is full of antioxidants, cayenne is a great energy-booster. Either one provides a simple and effective way to improve overall health.

How can you use them?

The spices work in different ways. "While cayenne is spicy, paprika is mild and sweet and can complement a plethora of routine foods," says Koya.

She suggests putting paprika on any simple dishes, like roasted vegetables, fish, meats, and even popcorn. The complementary cayenne works nicely on beans, eggs, and Mexican-style foods. Both applications are simple—just add a dash of the powder into the dish and you're all set.

For more ways that these spices can benefit your taste buds and your body, check out these six spices to boost energy or five spices that help with weight loss

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Balance Your Good & Bad Gut Bacteria By Eating More Of This
Functional Food

Balance Your Good & Bad Gut Bacteria By Eating More Of This

Emma Loewe

People Are Adding This Ingredient To Coffee For Weight Loss—Does It Work?
Food Trends

People Are Adding This Ingredient To Coffee For Weight Loss—Does It Work?

Sanjana Gupta

I'm An Endocrinologist & This Is How I Avoid Blood Sugar Spikes From Smoothies
Functional Food

I'm An Endocrinologist & This Is How I Avoid Blood Sugar Spikes From Smoothies

Sarah Regan

Experts Agree: This Is The Healthiest Way To Take Your Coffee
Functional Food

Experts Agree: This Is The Healthiest Way To Take Your Coffee

Lindsay Boyers

Male Fertility Is Declining—But This Food Could Increase Sperm Quality
Functional Food

Male Fertility Is Declining—But This Food Could Increase Sperm Quality

Sarah Regan

These Nutrient-Dense Beans Are A Great Source Of Fiber & Protein
Functional Food

These Nutrient-Dense Beans Are A Great Source Of Fiber & Protein

Abby Moore

How To Make Your Own Delicious Oat Milk At Home (+ Health Benefits)
Functional Food

How To Make Your Own Delicious Oat Milk At Home (+ Health Benefits)

Kristine Thomason

12 Best Gluten-Free Flour Options For All Your Cooking & Baking Needs
Functional Food

12 Best Gluten-Free Flour Options For All Your Cooking & Baking Needs

Abby Moore

The 3 Foods This Nutritionist Swears By For Supporting Immunity
Functional Food

The 3 Foods This Nutritionist Swears By For Supporting Immunity

Eliza Sullivan

Balance Your Good & Bad Gut Bacteria By Eating More Of This
Functional Food

Balance Your Good & Bad Gut Bacteria By Eating More Of This

Emma Loewe

People Are Adding This Ingredient To Coffee For Weight Loss—Does It Work?
Food Trends

People Are Adding This Ingredient To Coffee For Weight Loss—Does It Work?

Sanjana Gupta

I'm An Endocrinologist & This Is How I Avoid Blood Sugar Spikes From Smoothies
Functional Food

I'm An Endocrinologist & This Is How I Avoid Blood Sugar Spikes From Smoothies

Sarah Regan

Experts Agree: This Is The Healthiest Way To Take Your Coffee
Functional Food

Experts Agree: This Is The Healthiest Way To Take Your Coffee

Lindsay Boyers

Male Fertility Is Declining—But This Food Could Increase Sperm Quality
Functional Food

Male Fertility Is Declining—But This Food Could Increase Sperm Quality

Sarah Regan

These Nutrient-Dense Beans Are A Great Source Of Fiber & Protein
Functional Food

These Nutrient-Dense Beans Are A Great Source Of Fiber & Protein

Abby Moore

How To Make Your Own Delicious Oat Milk At Home (+ Health Benefits)
Functional Food

How To Make Your Own Delicious Oat Milk At Home (+ Health Benefits)

Kristine Thomason

12 Best Gluten-Free Flour Options For All Your Cooking & Baking Needs
Functional Food

12 Best Gluten-Free Flour Options For All Your Cooking & Baking Needs

Abby Moore

The 3 Foods This Nutritionist Swears By For Supporting Immunity
Functional Food

The 3 Foods This Nutritionist Swears By For Supporting Immunity

Eliza Sullivan

Balance Your Good & Bad Gut Bacteria By Eating More Of This
Functional Food

Balance Your Good & Bad Gut Bacteria By Eating More Of This

Emma Loewe

People Are Adding This Ingredient To Coffee For Weight Loss—Does It Work?
Food Trends

People Are Adding This Ingredient To Coffee For Weight Loss—Does It Work?

Sanjana Gupta

I'm An Endocrinologist & This Is How I Avoid Blood Sugar Spikes From Smoothies
Functional Food

I'm An Endocrinologist & This Is How I Avoid Blood Sugar Spikes From Smoothies

Sarah Regan

Experts Agree: This Is The Healthiest Way To Take Your Coffee
Functional Food

Experts Agree: This Is The Healthiest Way To Take Your Coffee

Lindsay Boyers

Male Fertility Is Declining—But This Food Could Increase Sperm Quality
Functional Food

Male Fertility Is Declining—But This Food Could Increase Sperm Quality

Sarah Regan

These Nutrient-Dense Beans Are A Great Source Of Fiber & Protein
Functional Food

These Nutrient-Dense Beans Are A Great Source Of Fiber & Protein

Abby Moore

How To Make Your Own Delicious Oat Milk At Home (+ Health Benefits)
Functional Food

How To Make Your Own Delicious Oat Milk At Home (+ Health Benefits)

Kristine Thomason

12 Best Gluten-Free Flour Options For All Your Cooking & Baking Needs
Functional Food

12 Best Gluten-Free Flour Options For All Your Cooking & Baking Needs

Abby Moore

The 3 Foods This Nutritionist Swears By For Supporting Immunity
Functional Food

The 3 Foods This Nutritionist Swears By For Supporting Immunity

Eliza Sullivan

This Antioxidant-Packed Veggie Can Make Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner Way Healthier
Functional Food

This Antioxidant-Packed Veggie Can Make Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner Way Healthier

Eliza Sullivan

Balance Your Good & Bad Gut Bacteria By Eating More Of This
Functional Food

Balance Your Good & Bad Gut Bacteria By Eating More Of This

Emma Loewe

People Are Adding This Ingredient To Coffee For Weight Loss—Does It Work?
Food Trends

People Are Adding This Ingredient To Coffee For Weight Loss—Does It Work?

Sanjana Gupta

I'm An Endocrinologist & This Is How I Avoid Blood Sugar Spikes From Smoothies
Functional Food

I'm An Endocrinologist & This Is How I Avoid Blood Sugar Spikes From Smoothies

Sarah Regan

Experts Agree: This Is The Healthiest Way To Take Your Coffee
Functional Food

Experts Agree: This Is The Healthiest Way To Take Your Coffee

Lindsay Boyers

Male Fertility Is Declining—But This Food Could Increase Sperm Quality
Functional Food

Male Fertility Is Declining—But This Food Could Increase Sperm Quality

Sarah Regan

These Nutrient-Dense Beans Are A Great Source Of Fiber & Protein
Functional Food

These Nutrient-Dense Beans Are A Great Source Of Fiber & Protein

Abby Moore

How To Make Your Own Delicious Oat Milk At Home (+ Health Benefits)
Functional Food

How To Make Your Own Delicious Oat Milk At Home (+ Health Benefits)

Kristine Thomason

12 Best Gluten-Free Flour Options For All Your Cooking & Baking Needs
Functional Food

12 Best Gluten-Free Flour Options For All Your Cooking & Baking Needs

Abby Moore

The 3 Foods This Nutritionist Swears By For Supporting Immunity
Functional Food

The 3 Foods This Nutritionist Swears By For Supporting Immunity

Eliza Sullivan

This Antioxidant-Packed Veggie Can Make Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner Way Healthier
Functional Food

This Antioxidant-Packed Veggie Can Make Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner Way Healthier

Eliza Sullivan

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Apple Cider Vinegar: Benefits The Mother Safety & Use10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationSea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & MoreBovine Collagen: Benefits & The Importance Of Grass-Fed23 Immune-Boosting Foods: Fruits Veggies Proteins & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.