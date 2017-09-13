This is not a conclusive list. Really, what it comes down to is trusting your own feelings. Our feelings are a reliable inner guidance system, letting us know what is right or wrong for us, good or bad for us. If something doesn’t feel right inside, then it isn’t right for you. No matter how good things look on the outside or how much this person professes their love for you, if you can’t feel that love or you feel a pull from that person or an emptiness inside them, you need to trust yourself more than you trust what they say or even how they act.

Many of us have been taught to NOT trust our feelings, which is very sad. From the time I was little, I was taught that I couldn’t possibly know what was right or wrong for me. I was taught that others knew better than I did what was good or bad for me. This is one of the major disservices our society has done to children. When we lose trust in ourselves, we can easily be controlled by others—by parents or teachers, religion or government, or by a partner in a relationship.

One of the best things you can do for yourself is to do the inner work of learning to trust your feelings. Our good feelings of peace, joy, and fullness let us know that we are in alignment with what is right and good for us and that we are being loving to ourselves and others, and our difficult feelings of anxiety, depression, guilt, shame, anger, emptiness, aloneness, jealousy, and so on are letting us know that we are abandoning ourselves in some way—being unloving to ourselves and others.

If you want to know the truth about whether someone loves you or is emotionally dependent on you, learn to trust what you feel inside. Your inner guidance system will let you know whether you are loving yourself or abandoning yourself and whether another is being loving or unloving to you.

